Washington Nationals Star Prospect Predicted to Not Win Third Base Battle
The most high-profile battle for the Washington Nationals this spring will be in their starting rotation.
Multiple young arms are competing for the fifth spot, with emerging stars DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker set to clash with offseason signing Shinnosuke Ogasawara and star prospect Cade Cavalli.
All four pitchers project to have a role for the Nationals at some point during their careers, although the Japanese international has a shorter shelf life since he only inked a two-year deal. However, bringing him up to speed in the minors during the first part of the season could allow them to maximize his potential.
That won't be the only position fans will have their eyes on.
Third base continues to be a question mark, and after Washington decided to stand pat with their internal options instead of going after a star free agent or one available via trade, the hope is third-ranked prospect Brady House wins the job in camp.
If that's the case, Jose Tena would likely be his backup with Amed Rosario being used in the more traditional utility man role while Trey Lipscomb gets sent down to the minors.
Jessica Camerato of MLB.com isn't projecting it to shake out that way, though.
She believes it will be Tena who's the Opening Day starter at third base while the Nationals send House to the minors to begin the year.
"Tena impressed when he was acquired at the Trade Deadline from Cleveland in the Lane Thomas trade. He could earn the starting role while the Nats' top third-base prospect Brady House continues to develop in Triple-A," she wrote.
That wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if that's what happens.
Washington seems more than willing to see what House has to offer, but if he's beginning with their Triple-A affiliate, then he likely didn't do enough during Spring Training to prove he can be effective at the Major League level.
Tena is also an interesting piece of the puzzle.
At just 23 years old, he also fits the timeline of the Nationals, and with his ability to play all across the infield, he could be the future utility man once House is called up to The Show.
This will be an interesting battle to monitor.
Washington will have a young player at the hot corner on Opening Day regardless if it's House or Tena.
Which one it is remains to be seen.