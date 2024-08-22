Washington Nationals Star Rookie Picks Back Up Stellar Form vs. Rockies
Excitement is beginning to build with the Washington Nationals. They have shown some legitimate improvements during the 2024 season, a good sign for what is to come in the future.
This will be the fifth consecutive season that the Nationals will miss the postseason since winning the World Series in 2019. But, the light at the end of the tunnel is growing bigger as there are a lot of young players to get excited about.
The highest-upside youngsters are in the lineup, as Washington still figures out its pitching rotation. Finding some front-of-the-rotation arms is certainly going to be a priority for the franchise this offseason.
But, the need will be lessened if some of their younger arms continue producing at their recent clip. Mitchell Parker has certainly looked like someone the Nationals are going to be able to rely on for a long time.
He has had his ups and downs as any rookie will. But over the last few weeks, he has found his form. His performance against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday was an impressive one, as he showed a lot of fortitude bouncing back in the fashion he did.
In his previous start before Wednesday, Parker was lit up by the Philadelphia Phillies. He surrendered nine earned runs on 10 hits and two walks in 3.0 innings. He was able to put that behind him, as he was dealing against the Rockies.
Parker threw 7.0 innings, allowing only one run on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts. That continued what has been a very impressive stretch for the rookie, excluding the struggles against Philadelphia.
Wednesday was the fourth time in his last five starts that Parker has given up two or fewer earned runs. In those four games, he has thrown 24.1 innings, giving up three earned runs, five total, with 17 strikeouts.
Two of the opponents during that stretch, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers are both playoff teams in the National League. Finding a second wind late in the season as a rookie is an impressive feat as Parker is showcasing that he has the durability to not break down during the marathon regular season.
It will be interesting to see if Parker can regain the strikeout form he showed in the minor leagues when he had 416 in 329.2 innings pitched. His control has always been solid and limiting walks, but if he can up the swing and miss numbers, Washington could have the front-end starter they have been seeking.