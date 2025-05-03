Washington Nationals ON SI

Washington Nationals' Starter Dominates in Most Recent Rehab Start

The Washington Nationals could be on the verge of calling this injured starter back up to the MLB level after his most recent showing.

Feb 21, 2025; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Michael Soroka (34) poses for a photo during picture day at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
When the Washington Nationals signed former Atlanta Braves' star Michael Soroka to a one-year deal over the offseason, they were banking on the injury riddled righty to finally get back to his previous form at the MLB level.

The Canadian native showed some promise in spring training, but was ultimately forced back on the 15-day IL after his first start of the regular season due to a strained bicep.

After his most recent rehab start with Triple-A Rochester on Friday night though, Washington may finally be on the verge of getting an extended look at Soroka against MLB batters.

Across his five innings of work against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, Soroka was dominant. He struck out 11 batters, while allowing just one run on four hits, and three walks. This impressive showing followed up his previous start on Tuesday at the Double-A level, where he fired 4.2 solid innings.

Soroka had stated after his first rehab assignment that he felt like he was ready to get back to the big league club, but the Nationals ultimately decided to give him one more start just to be safe. Now with two dominant starts under his belt though, it's hard to imagine the team needs to see much more.

The former All Star selection would offer immediate reinforcements to a starting rotation that is in desperate need of it as well. Outside of the team's ace in McKenzie Gore, the team has struggled to find any sort of consistency on the bump.

Bringing up Soroka would, at the very least, offer manger Davey Martinez the opportunity to see if Soroka can make some what of impact for the club. It would also offer some relief to the rest of the rotation, who have had to carry the extra burden while Soroka was rehabbing.

It will be very interesting to see how Washington decides to move forward with Soroka, and whether or not he's capable of carving out a consistent role every fifth day on the mound. Regardless of what happens though, it will also just be nice to see a player who has had to overcome so much in recent years finally catch a break.

JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

