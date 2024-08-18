Washington Nationals Starting Pitching Outlook a Cause for Concern
The Washington Nationals and their fans are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. After winning the World Series in 2019, they have undergone some massive changes in what has turned into a rather lengthy rebuild.
The Nationals have not made the postseason since their World Series victory, a drought that will reach five years this season. While there won’t be a playoff appearance, the team has shown some more signs of progress.
Their winning percentage is on pace to improve for a second consecutive season, which provides some hope that they are heading in the right direction. A reason for that optimism is the core they are putting together for their lineup.
C.J. Abrams made his first All-Star team this season. Luis Garcia Jr. has been excellent as his partner up the middle at second base, recording a .290/.325/.455 slash line in 108 games and 415 plate appearances.
Washington fans have also had the pleasure of watching star prospect James Wood make his major league debut this season. Wood has been excellent since his July promotion, recording a .283/.366/.441 slash line in his first 41 games and 172 plate appearances.
More help is on the way when it comes to the lineup. Star outfielder Dylan Crews isn’t too far behind for his own call-up and the very early results of Andres Chaparro, who was acquired ahead of the trade deadline, have been encouraging too.
While the offense looks to be in good hands, the same cannot be said about the pitching rotation. In their blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres, the Nationals received starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore along with Abrams.
Gore was a star prospect and looked the part early in the 2024 campaign. But, as Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report shared, his drop in production is a major red flag for the franchise moving forward.
“Gore was doing his part for a minute there, but a 6.98 ERA in his last nine starts has blown his progress to smithereens. Along with the injuries to Josiah Gray and top prospect Cade Cavalli, there's a cloud hanging over this staff's potential for 2025 and beyond,” Rymer wrote.
This season, it is Jake Irvin who has been the ace of the Washington staff. He has shown improvements in Year 2 of his career and Mitchell Parker has had his moments during his rookie campaign.
But, it was Gore who was expected to be the anchor of this staff for years to come. In Year 3 of his professional career, Washington could have to adjust their long-term pitching plans if he doesn’t show signs of improvement down the stretch.