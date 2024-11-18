Washington Nationals Top Prospect Projects as All-Star Caliber Player
The Washington Nationals are heading into the offseason looking to improve on what was a step in the right direction last year.
Despite winning just 71 games in 2024, the Nationals are a team that appears to have a bright future ahead of them. It has been a lengthy rebuild for Washington after their 2019 World Series title. But it feels like they are right on the brink of busting out of it.
Last year, a lot of young talent started to make an impact at the big league level. Shortstop CJ Abrams was able to make his first All-Star team, and Luis Garcia Jr. proved that he is going to be the second baseman of the future.
However, where things get really exciting for the Nationals is in their outfield. James Wood had a really strong half a season after being called up in the summer, and Dylan Crews also made his debut late in the year.
Crews is one of the top prospects in baseball,and he will enter 2025 with his rookie status still intact. While he didn’t play a ton in 2024, he showed some glimpses of the talent that he can be.
Recently, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports wrote about the young slugger having All-Star potential in the next couple of years.
“But a lot of projections have the Nats’ top prospect being more of an All-Star-level player instead of an MVP-level one. That’s not a bad consolation prize. He will still have rookie status next season, but don’t be surprised if he plays himself into MVP conversations in the years to come.”
In 2024, Crews played in 31 games, totaling three home runs, eight RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and .219 batting average. While the hitting numbers don’t jump off the page, he was a .270 hitter in the minor leagues with 13 home runs in 100 games as well. He's only been a pro for one full season, as he was the Nats' first-round pick in 2023.
The 22-year-old may never be a big power hitter in left field, but he has shown an ability in both college and the minors to be a solid overall hitter with an ability to steal bases. There is nothing wrong with a well-rounded player, and that’s what the slugger projects to be.
Crews figures to be the starter for Washington on Opening Day, and after getting some experience already in the big leagues, he could be a favorite for the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2025.