Washington Nationals Top Prospect Receives Rest of Season Projections
The Washington Nationals have to be excited about what they have seen from top prospect Dylan Crews since they called him up. He has looked the part of a potential superstar already.
In just four games, Crews has slashed .313/.353/.813 to go along with two home runs and three RBI. He also has recorded a stolen base.
Clearly, he has started off his career hot at the plate. He's expected to be a very dangerous bat for the Nationals moving forward.
Just four games into his career, Crews has been open about how confident he feels.
“I feel very confident up there. I believe in myself in those situations. But it’s a hard game, and sometimes you fall short. But you’ve got to brush it off and move on to the next game.”
Washington has just 27 games left in the 2024 MLB season. It's wild that we're already this deep into the season. However, those 27 games will give Crews a chance to get much-needed experience.
RotoWire took a look at what fans should expect from the top prospect throughout the remainder of the year. They have released their rest of seasons projections for Crews.
They are projecting Crews to end up hitting four home runs to go along with 12 RBI, while hitting for a .223 batting average.
Basically, they're projecting him to continue showing promise as a run producer, but that his bat will cool off quite a bit from where he has started.
At just 22 years old, the sky is the limit for Crews. He's going to be a huge part of helping the Nationals turn things around and get back to being a potential contender in the National League.
Washington is actually in a very good place as an organization. They have a lot of young talent in the Majors, as well as in their farm system. The front office also has a lot of money to spend this offseason if they choose to do so.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the team and Crews perform throughout the rest of the season. It will be even more interesting to see what they end up doing in the offseason.
The Nationals are heading in the right direction and the fans should be very excited about what they're doing.