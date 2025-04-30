Washington Nationals Top Prospect Suffers Possible Setback in Latest Start
The Washington Nationals could use all the help they can get on the pitching side of things.
As a team, the Nationals have the fourth-highest ERA, seventh-highest WHIP, the ninth-most walks and opponents have the fifth-highest batting average off them.
Their bullpen has been especially bad.
Washington's relievers have a combined 7.47 ERA this year. That is the highest in the MLB by over two runs. Additionally, the Nationals bullpen has walked the fifth-most batters, they have hit the most and they have thrown the most wild pitches.
Needless to say, the Nationals could use as many pitching options as possible.
That is where Cade Cavalli comes in.
Cavalli is the team's No. 7 prospect, but he is still recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2023. He is making his way back as a starter.
The right-hander has made three starts this season. One in Single-A, one in Double-A and one in Triple-A.
The two starts below Triple-A went well. He combined to throw nine innings, he allowed three hits, struck out seven and he did not allow a run.
The former first-round pick made his first start in Triple-A on Tuesday, but he had to leave the game after two innings. He allowed a three-run homer in the start, but was able to strike out two batters.
Per Bobby Blanco of MASN, Cavalli's exit was due to fatigue, but general manager Mike Rizzo is not worried.
Although there is not much worry about him since he was touching 98 mph, the fatigue is a reason for concern. The right-hander is still recovering from an arm injury, so the fact that he is feeling some tiredness could be considered a setback.
The fatigue could also be a sign that he should make a move to the bullpen.
That is a move the Nationals would definitely welcome.
Cavalli has the velocity and pitch arsenal to succeed as a reliever. There is a time in which he could start games for Washington, but that is not what the team needs right now.
The Nationals are 13-17 this year, but they would be a lot closer to .500 if the bullpen was just a little bit better.
Nonetheless, Cavalli is pitching well in his rehab outings.
Despite the setback, there is not a lot of reason to be worried about him needing to go on the IL.