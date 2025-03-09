Washington Nationals Trade for Slugging Infielder Best Move of Offseason
The Washington Nationals entered the MLB offseason with several needs to address on their roster.
Not quite ready to spend at the top of the market, the front office bided their time for the most part, making some shrewd moves along the way.
There were not major splashes made, as the only multi-year deal handed out in free agency went to veteran pitcher Trevor Williams, who re-signed for a two-year, $14 million contract. International pitcher Shinnosuke Ogasawara also agreed to a two-year, $3.5 million deal.
The six other players signed in free agency all signed one-year deals, with the most expensive one being $9 million for pitcher Michael Soroka.
Instead, their biggest acquisition came via trade with the Texas Rangers.
In desperate need of an upgrade at first base, the Nationals acquired Nathaniel Lowe from the American League West contenders in exchange for relief pitcher Robert Garcia.
The corner infield spots were a barren wasteland of production for Washington in 2024. At first base, Joey Gallo, Joey Meneses and Juan Yepez combined for a WAR of 0.4.
Yepez is the only one who remains on the roster, as he is auditioning for a bench spot with his improved versatility. Given his ability to mash left-handed pitching, there could be a role for him as Lowe will be taking over as the everyday first baseman.
His addition is one that Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) thinks very highly of, selecting it as the team’s best move of the offseason.
“The Nathaniel Lowe acquisition gives them improved offense and defense at first base and more of a veteran presence to help their young players develop. Lowe is a 16- to 18-home run hitter who has won Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards,” the former MLB executive wrote.
Some people are concerned with the lack of power that Lowe has provided in recent years, as his slugging percentage has been .415 or lower in three out of the last four seasons.
It is fair to expect a little more power production than that out of first base, but Lowe presents a massive upgrade over what the team was using at the position last year.
His 16 home runs would have been third on the team and the 16 doubles he hit would have tied him for sixth.
At the least, Lowe is going to provide excellent on-base skills, recording a .357 or better in four straight campaigns. His OPS+ and rBAT+ have both been well above average every year of his career, as the Nationals are adding an established hitter to the middle of their lineup.
His defensive impact should not be overlooked either, as he has been tops in the American League in several statistics over the last few years as shared by Baseball-Reference.
A legitimate two-way producer, Lowe is the perfect addition to the lineup, bringing some veteran leadership and championship experience to the roster.