Washington Nationals Tremendous Fit for Reunion with Future Hall of Famer
The Washington Nationals have struggled to replicate the success of their first World Series title in 2019 in the five seasons since.
In those five years, the Nationals have yet to make it back to the playoffs and have finished last place four times. But with one of the youngest rosters in baseball and a core led by numerous players Washington hopes could be future superstars, things are looking up for the future.
Often, the best way to supplement a young core is with veteran leadership who can contribute heavily themselves, and there's a player out there who might just be the perfect to join the Nationals and not only play a major role on the field, but in the clubhouse as well.
Christopher Hennessy of ClutchPoints named Washington as a great fit for a reunion with their former ace and current free agent Max Scherzer.
"He signed a seven-year, $210 million contract and lived up to every dollar in his time in the Nation's Capital," Hennessy wrote. "He won two Cy Young Awards, threw two no-hitters, and was key to their 2019 World Series title. Bringing him back as the team is ready to re-enter the playoff discussion would be smart."
At 40 years old, Scherzer is obviously a far cry from the pitcher he once was back when he helped the team win a World Series, but he is one of the best pitchers of the last generation and still may have some good innings left in the tank.
Scherzer won the second Cy Young of his career in his second season for the Nationals in 2016 before claiming a third the following year, becoming just the 10th hurler in the history of baseball to win the prestigious honor in consecutive seasons.
Over six and a half seasons in Washington, Scherzer posted a record of 92-47 with an ERA of 2.80, a 0.96 WHIP, fanned over 33 percent of his opponents with 1,610 strikeouts.
Not only is he one of the most decorated players in the history of the franchise, but he is one of the most beloved as well. Bringing him back would be a universally popular move within the fanbase and give the loyal patrons another reason to fill up the ballpark next season.
On top of that, the mentorship Scherzer could provide to players who are trying to figure out how to take the next step would make it worth the addition even if he never threw an inning.
Nobody would be expecting Scherzer to come in and be the ace he once was again, but the upside of bringing him in far outweighs any potential downside.