Washington Nationals Urged to Make Surprising Splash in MLB Free Agency
The Washington Nationals have been linked to quite a few high-profile free agents heading into the offseason. At this point in time, they could use both offensive firepower and better starting pitching.
With that in mind, there will be no shortage of options for the Nationals to look at in order to improve and get back into playoff contention., where they haven't been since they won the World Series in 2019.
Looking specifically at offensive players, Washington has been linked to a few big names.
The Nationals have been viewed as a sleeper contender to sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Other names that have come up include Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander.
However, another big name has been suggested as a potential splash target for the Nationals.
Arthur Bobbitt of District on Deck has suggested that star infielder Willy Adames would be an "under-the-radar option" for the franchise this offseason:
So where would Adames fit on the Nationals? Offensively, he would be a great fit. A consistent middle-of-the-order bat that will provide 25-30 homers and around a 110 wRC+ each season would do wonders for what is currently a lackluster Nationals lineup. Defensively, Adames would be an instant upgrade over CJ Abrams, who has been the worst defensive shortstop in baseball since he entered the league in 2022, even if his defensive regression in 2024 is more than a fluke.
During the 2024 MLB season for the Milwaukee Brewers, Adames ended up playing in 161 games. He put up major production at the plate.
In his 161 games, Adames ended up hitting 32 home runs to go along with 112 RBI, while slashing .251/.331/.462. Those numbers show exactly why Washington should have interest in him.
Bobbitt also suggested that Adames could make a move to third base if the Nationals do not want to replace Abrams at shortstop.
At 29 years old, Adames would also be a long-term addition. He still has a lot of good baseball left to play. Washington would be adding a player that would be a focal point of its lineup for years to come.
There are so many different routes that the Nationals could choose to take. Adames is just one of them, but signing him would make a ton of sense.
All of that being said, fans should expect to continue hearing the rumors roll in. It's only a matter of time before Washington makes a move and Adames is a name to watch closely.