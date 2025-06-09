Washington Nationals Veteran Pitcher Could Be MLB Trade Deadline Target if Healthy
The Washington Nationals have been a scrappy team during the 2025 MLB regular season, overcoming some obstacles to remain competitive.
Their offseason additions haven’t had as big of an impact as the team was hoping, especially when it comes to their pitching staff.
All three relief pitchers who were signed in the offseason, Colin Poche, Lucas Sims and Jorge Loepz, have been released for underwhelming production on the mound.
The biggest addition made to the starting rotation, Michael Soroka, at least remains on the team, and has been showing some signs of life recently.
Since returning from a multi-week stint on the injured list, he has been throwing the ball well.
Soroka, who signed a one-year, $9 million deal as a free agent, the most money the Nationals paid anyone this offseason, suffered a biceps injury in his debut with the team on March 31.
Injuries have plagued him throughout his career, but when he is able to get on the mound, he performs admirably for the team.
Over his last six starts since returning, Soroka has thrown 32 innings with 32 stirkeouts and a 4.50 ERA and 3.94 FIP.
Those aren’t ace-like numbers, but several contenders could set their sights on Soroka ahead of the trade deadline, especially with how lackluster the starting pitching market is shaping up to be this year.
A back-of-the-rotation arm who can consistently work into the sixth inning every time he takes the mound has immense value, even when carrying a 4.50 ERA.
If Soroka can remain healthy over the next few weeks leading into the trade deadline, he will become a popular name on the rumor mill.
On an expiring deal and not looking like he is part of Washington’s long-term future, trading him for a prospect or two would be the smart move for the front office to make.
That would clear the way for someone who may be part of their long-term plans to get an extended opportunity in the rotation.
