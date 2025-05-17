Washington Nationals Veteran Predicted to Still Be Viable Catcher in Five Years
The last five years for the Washington Nationals have been something to behold. After winning the World Series in 2019, the first in franchise history, the team has yet to return to the postseason, finishing fifth in all but one campaign.
It has seen the club land many high draft picks, while also selling off Major League talent to contending teams on a yearly basis.
One piece the club received as part of a sell-off was catcher Keibert Ruiz. The Nationals received Ruiz from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the blockbuster trade, sending Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the West Coast, and the backstop has since become the team's starting catcher.
While Ruiz has not fully lived up to the lofty expectations surrounding him as a prospect, he has still been a viable catcher. A recent article from Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts it will remain the case for at least the next five years.
Nationals' Catcher Keibert Ruiz Predicted to be 18th Best Catcher in MLB in Five Years
"Following his first full season with the Nationals," writes Miller, "he signed an eight-year, $50 million extension that could keep him around through 2032 if a pair of club options are exercised. Still only 26 years old, he has yet to fully break out, but there could still be another level to his game."
Ruiz was expected to be a catcher who could slug 25 home runs a year with ease. While the power has still been there, it has not quite reached that level.
To this point in his tenure with Washington, Ruiz has batted .252/.300/.378 with 42 home runs, 188 RBI and a 90 OPS+ across 1,727 plate appearances in 438 games. His OPS+ indicates that he has been 10% worse than league average in that time, but for a catcher, that is more than serviceable.
Ruiz is just now reaching his prime years. The 26-year-old is off to a great start in 2025, and it could be his best season at the Major League level yet.
The future is still bright for the Nationals and Ruiz. If he can continue to progress throughout his prime years, catching will not be an issue for the team for many years to come.