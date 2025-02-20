Washington Nationals Veteran Reliever Expected to Get Closing Opportunities
The Washington Nationals are searching for somebody to close games in 2025. One of the veteran relievers they just signed could be the guy.
This offseason, the Nationals have not done a lot to strengthen their team. They have some good young talent, but their bullpen got a bit weaker.
Last season, Kyle Finnegan was one of the best closers in baseball. He finished with 38 saves in 43 save opportunities for Washington. In total, the right-hander has 88 career saves in D.C. Now, the former closer is still a free agent, so there is a chance for a reunion there.
The Nationals made one move that could prove to be beneficial for the backend of their bullpen. That move is signing Jorge López to a one-year deal.
López had a rough start to his career, but he broke out in 2022. The right-handed reliever finished that season with 67 appearances, 71.0 innings pitched, a .206 oBA, 72 strikeouts, 23 saves and a 2.54 ERA for two different teams. He was able to make his first and only All-Star team that year, as well.
2023 was not as kind to the former second-round pick. He made 61 appearances, but opponents hit .290 off him, and he had a 5.95 ERA for three different teams.
The Puerto Rican was able to turn it around last season, though. In 52 appearances, López threw 53 innings, struck out 50 batters, allowed a .235 oBA and finished the season with an ERA of 2.89.
López has not been much of a closer since his breakout in 2022, but he has still recorded some saves here and there.
Manager Davey Martinez is hoping he get a repeat season out of the 32-year-old. The only difference being he wants to see López pitch in the ninth inning.
Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, manager Martinez is expected to let López close games.
“Right now, we’re going to play matchups. But if López is available, he can do it,” Martinez said when asked about closing the veteran relief pitcher.
Left-hander Jose Ferrar is also expected to get some opportunities if the matchups call for it. The lefty had a 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and one save in 2024. Between him and López, the Nationals are confident in the backend of their bullpen.
Still, if López can find a way to repeat his success from the end of last year, he could takeover as the full-time closer regardless of the matchup.