Washington Nationals Waive Pitcher Designated to Make Room for New Starter
The signing of pitcher Shinnosuke Ogasawara forced the Washington Nationals to make room on their 40-man roster. On Tuesday, they took that move one step further.
Per MASN Sports and other outlets, the Nationals requested unconditional release waivers on left-handed pitcher Joe La Sorsa. One that is complete La Sorsa will be a free agent.
Washington designated him for assignment when they completed the Ogasawara signing. Once a player is designated for assignment, the team usually seven days to trade or waive the player. If the Nats are requesting his waiver, as reported, it means they were unable to find a taker in a trade.
La Sorsa pitched 16 games out of Washington’s bullpen last year, as he didn’t figure in a decision. He had a 4.58 ERA with 14 strikeouts and five walks in 17.2 innings.
He spent most of the season with Triple-A Rochester before he was promoted on Aug. 17.
The 26-year-old right-hander split 2023 between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Nationals. With the Rays, he pitched in two games, did not figure in a decision and had a 2.08 ERA.
Tampa Bay designated him for assignment to make room for pitcher Shawn Armstrong and the Nationals picked him up off waivers on June 8 and assigned him to Rochester. After his promotion he pitched in 23 games, going 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA. He had 25 strikeouts and five walks in 28.1 innings.
The Mount Kisco, N.Y., native played his college baseball at St. John’s and was the Rays’ 19th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Along with working his way through the minor-league system, he participated in the 2023 World Baseball Classic with the Italian national team.
The Nationals signed the 27-year-old Ogasawara to a two-year contract. While playing in Japan, he went 46-65 with a 3.62 ERA with 757 strikeouts in nine seasons with the Chunichi Dragons. He was named an NPB All-Star in 2023. He also won a silver medal with Japan in the Under-18 Baseball World Cup in 2015 when it was held in Osaka, Japan.
Washington intends to use him as an option in their starting rotation.
The Nationals will report to spring training next month at West Palm Beach, Fla. Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12. Position players will report on Feb. 18.