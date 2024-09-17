Washington Nationals World Series Champion Retires After 10 Year Career
Former Washington Nationals first baseman Matt Adams announced his retirement after spending ten seasons in the Major Leagues and 15 years of professional baseball.
Adams was a member of the historic 2019 Nationals team and played a pivotal role in its magical run to winning its first World Series in franchise history. The former first baseman hit .240/.302/.485 across two split seasons with the ballclub, including 38 homers and 104 RBI.
The Philipsburg, Pennsylvania native's first stint with the Nationals began when he signed a one-year, $4M contract before the 2018 season. After dealing with minor injuries, such as a fractured left index finger that kept him out for most of the summer, Adams was designated for assignment and claimed by the St. Louis Cardinals. He then resigned with the Nationals for the same contract terms for the 2019 season.
Although Adams only made four plate appearances during the 2019 postseason, his 20 home runs in the regular season helped turn the Nationals season around after beginning the year 19-31. The team was the final wildcard in the National League playoffs and made the improbable run to defeat the Houston Astros in seven games at the Fall Classic.
Although his only World Series championship win was with the Nationals, he spent most of his time in the NL Central as a member of the Cardinals. He has recently signed a one-day contract with the Cardinals to retire as a member of the organization that drafted him in the 23rd round of the 2009 MLB Draft. St. Louis also plans on honoring him at Busch Stadium during the game this Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Adams reached out to his fans on social media on Sunday with a statement regarding his decision. "After 15 incredible years of playing professional baseball, it is with tremendous gratitude and emotion that I share my decision to transition to the next chapter of my career. While my body is still healthy, my drive is as strong as ever, and my heart still belongs to the game, the time has come to step beyond playing."
Adams has not played in an MLB game since being a member of the Colorado Rockies in 2021. Since then, he has spent time in the minor leagues with the Nationals Triple-A affiliate
Rochester Red Wings. He elected free agency at the end of the 2023 season.
On Monday, the Nationals took to social media to thank the World Series Champion on his retirement. The 36-year-old will finish his career hitting .258/.306/.463 with 118 home runs and 399 RBI across 856 games.