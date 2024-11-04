Washington Nationals Would Kill Two Birds With One Stone Signing This Free Agent
The Washington Nationals need to explore every avenue possible to upgrade its lineup this offseason.
The team is in desperate need of a power hitter to help jump-start its offense. They hit only 135 home runs last season, which was ahead of only the lowly Chicago White Sox, who had 133.
There are positives to the Nationals offense, as they are loaded with athletic players and put pressure on opposing defenses with their speed and aggressiveness on the bases. But, their production would be taken to another level with the addition of a true home run threat.
One of the players who could fit that bill is someone Washington knows well; Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.
They have been terrorized for years by the powerful first baseman, who has launched at least 34 home runs in every 162-game season of his MLB career. As a rookie, he hit a record 53 and has reached the 40 plateau two more times.
Not only would he fill their power void, but Alonso would slide right into the hole the team has at first base. They don’t currently have a viable starting option there.
It should be no surprise then that David Schoenfield of ESPN has listed Washington among the best fits for him this offseason.
“The Nationals, meanwhile, could be gearing up to spend some money in free agency. Their first basemen hit just 14 home runs in 2024; only the Chicago White Sox hit fewer home runs overall. Stealing Alonso away from a division rival and putting him in a lineup with up-and-coming players such as James Wood and Dylan Crews would make a loud statement,” the MLB expert wrote.
Strengthening their team while weakening the Mets, who made an unexpected run to the NLCS and are gearing up to spend this offseason, would be a huge win. It would throw a wrench into their free agency plans having to seek out another option at first base.
There is some concern given Alonso’s slugging percentage has dropped in three consecutive seasons, but even if he remains near the level he produced at in 2024, he would be a massive upgrade for the Nationals.
It is hard to envision him leaving Queens, but anything can happen in free agency. Washington could present him with an incredibly lucrative offer that has him question his allegiances to the only organization he has known as a professional.
Along with the Nationals, Schoenfield also listed the New York Yankees as a great fit for Alonso. There will be other suitors, but the two New York squads and Washington seem to have the upper hand.