Washington Nationals ‘Would Love’ Reunion With New York Yankees Outfielder
The Washington Nationals season has been a step in the right direction. While it hasn't been perfect on every front, there are many positives to take away from the campaign.
Most importantly, the Nationals have a collection of young talent that looks to be one of the better in Major League Baseball. It could take another few years before they become a contender once again, but as long as they keep improving each step of the way, that's all they can ask for.
This season has seen them do just that, and if they spend in the offseason, it's also possible that they'll be a team like the Kansas City Royals and make the postseason as early as 2025.
It's uncertain how much they plan on spending this winter. With this young core intact, the idea should be to build around them with other young talent. They could add a few veteran win-now players to help them reach the postseason, but they also need to plan for their future.
One player who's available used to wear a Washington jersey and would certainly be welcomed home. That's Juan Soto of the New York Yankees. Soto seemed to enjoy his time with the Nationals, but it was the right decision when they traded him.
Washington wasn't in a position to win in the foreseeable future, even with him on the roster. Not that they'd be a World Series contending team with him and no other moves next year, but they'd put themselves in an excellent position.
According to Jorge Castillo of ESPN, it's something they want to happen. Castillo wrote that the Nationals would love a reunion. However, it's uncertain if they'd be willing to give him as much as they offered him a few years ago.
"The Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the other clubs that could make calls. The Nationals would love a reunion, according to people with knowledge of the situation, but it would take ownership allocating more money for Soto than they were previously willing to offer."
It was reported that Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension in 2022. Since then, the price has only increased.
Due to his improvements over these past few campaigns, he's likely looking at a $500-plus million contract, which is saying a lot considering how good he was in Washington.
Nonetheless, if it's possible, he'd be an excellent addition.