Washington Nationals Young Ace Flashes More Inconsistency in His Fourth Start
The Washington Nationals got what they expected out of their ace on Opening Day.
While no one thinks MacKenzie Gore is going to turn in a historic outing every time he takes the mound, what he flashed during that game against the Philadelphia Phillies was the high-end stuff that made him such a coveted prospect.
It's also what the Nationals have been hoping to see on a more consistent basis.
The ups and downs that come with Gore's outings is the ongoing puzzle both parties are trying to solve, and while there isn't a lot of panic about the 26-year-old, there is starting to become a thought that he might never become the staff ace on a contending team like originally thought.
That was on display Sunday.
Gore, who was handed the ball with an opportunity to give Washington their second straight series victory, couldn't hold onto a two-run lead in the fourth inning when he allowed the Miami Marlins to tie things up at three. He was credited with the loss when a fourth run was scored in the bottom of the sixth that the Nationals couldn't overcome.
The left-hander finished with a stat line of four earned runs allowed in six innings pitched, giving up eight total hits while striking out seven and walking three.
A little bit of everything was on display from Gore, and it's what makes it so hard to gauge what he can become during his career.
When he's at his best, he is shutting down elite lineups like the Phillies and producing quality starts like he did against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But the other side of the coin brings his performance against the Marlins to the equation, as well.
Still, there's no doubt this is the best that Gore has looked in his career.
While the same could be said during the early stages of last season before his production fell off a cliff, things have felt a little different for the rising star in his fourth year of Major League Baseball.
The next step is for him to become more consistent, something both he and the organization have been waiting on for some time.