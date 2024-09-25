Washington Nationals Young Core Looking to Finish Regular Season Strong
The Washington Nationals won't make their way back into the playoffs this year, but still have a clear goal over the last few games of the regular season.
As The Atheltic's MLB staff searched for one thing each team is still fighting for, the answer for the Nationals was clear. The young core of the outfield needs to finish the season strong and go into the fall and winter with some positive momentum.
"Well, the infield of the future is on hold for the last week, what with C.J. Abrams sent down for reportedly staying up too late in Chicago," said Tim Britton. "Overall, though, Washington has taken another small step forward this year, putting themselves in an interesting position this winter to potentially spend on a big bat... The Nationals should start feeling good, though, about its young outfield."
Jacob Young was the first of the rookies to get called up as he made his debut at the end of last season.
Young showed some promise on the defensive side of the ball last year, but has proven to have one of the best gloves in all of baseball and should have center field locked down.
The 25-year-old leads all MLB fielders with 21 outs above average this season.
His glove has been so good that his mediocrity at the plate should be forgiven. He's been nearly exactly as productive at the plate as he was in 2023 with a .254/.314/.332 slashing line with three home runs this year.
James Wood was the next to get the call up to the show, hitting the ground running with his debut back at the start of July.
Wood had a great August as he posted a .302/.407/.479 slashing line. While he hasn't been as productive in September, he still looks good.
The biggest thing that still needs to develop is the same home run ability that he flashed in the minor leagues.
Dylan Crews hasn't been as immediately successful as Wood was, but he's had some promising stretches. The biggest thing for him is finding consistency.
Crews is the most desperate for a good finish to 2024 given the he's gone just 1-for-24 at the plate over his last six games.
His rookie slashing line is sitting at just .196/.252/.324 as he hasn't hit a home run since the first week of September.
There are a lot of things to be excited about in the Washington outfield.