Washington Nationals Young Infielder Has Found His Way in 2024
The 2024 MLB season is going to be the fifth consecutive that the Washington Nationals miss the playoffs, but the fan base has to be excited about the direction in which the franchise is heading.
If this year has proven anything, it is that the light at the end of the tunnel is nearing.
There are a lot of young, talented players littering this roster who will provide the team with a foundation to build upon moving forward.
Outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews, top prospects entering the 2024 campaign, have both made their Major League debuts and become contributors.
Wood has been excellent since his July 1 call-up. The results for Crews have been more mixed, but the talent is undeniable in the positive flashes that he has shown.
Don’t forget about unheralded outfielder Jacob Young, either, who is also putting together a very strong rookie season.
In the infield, shortstop CJ Abrams and second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. have been holding things down from Opening Day. Both are 24 years old, making this a duo the team can rely on up the middle for seasons to come.
Abrams was the team’s lone representative at the 2024 All-Star game, finally meeting some of the expectations that were placed on him early. Garcia had a strong case to be at the Midsummer Classic as well, and has produced all year long.
That is why Jessica Camerato of MLB.com selected him as Washington’s most encouraging performer of the 2024 season.
“Last August, García was optioned from the Nationals to Triple-A Rochester for a reset. He learned about himself this past offseason playing in the Dominican Winter League, and he reported to Spring Training poised for a turnaround performance in his age-24 season. Entering Wednesday, García was one of only five players batting over .280 with at least 35 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases. Since July 3, he ranked fourth in the NL and seventh among all players in batting average (.324). García also set a career high in home runs (15),” wrote Camerato.
He locked down the starting second baseman job and will not be relinquishing it any time soon.
The New York City native is shattering previous career highs across the board, giving the franchise one less thing to worry about heading into the offseason.
Also encouraging is the improvements he has made with his glove, turning him into a foundational piece this team can build around as they try to contend in the coming years.