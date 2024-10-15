Washington Nationals Young Outfielder Receiving Recognition for Glove Work
The Washington Nationals have to be excited about their future with the young trio they have to build around in the outfield.
Left fielder James Wood and right fielder Dylan Crews were both highly touted prospects who made their professional debuts in 2024. Both have star potential and will be part of the team’s plans for years to come.
The unheralded player of the group is the one sandwiched between them; center fielder Jacob Young.
He wasn’t nearly as regarded as his teammates, but he ended up being an integral part of the team’s lineup throughout 2024.
A seventh-round pick in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft out of Florida, he quickly rose through the team’s farm system. He made his debut on August 23rd, 2023 and has turned into someone manager Dave Martinez can pencil into the lineup every day.
What has helped keep him as an everyday player is his glove work. Despite being at the beginning of his professional career, he has already cemented his status as one of the best defensive players at his position in baseball.
People around the sport are taking notice as well because Young was selected as one of the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists at his position this year.
It is an honor that he earned with stellar work in the field. His 11 DRS and 4.0 UZR/150 are both very strong numbers, especially taking into account that he was a rookie.
Joining him on the National League ballot is Brenton Doyle of the Colorado Rockies and Bryce Perkins of the Milwaukee Brewers. In the American League, it is Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox, Jake Meyers of the Houston Astros and Daulton Varsho of the Toronto Blue Jays who received the honor.
Young will have a spot in the everyday lineup based on his defense alone, as he is a true difference-maker in that regard. If he can continue improving with the bat, he will be one of the most valuable players in baseball.
This season, he had a slash line of .256/.316/.331 rounding out the bottom of the team’s batting order with 33 stolen bases.