Washington Nationals Youth Movement Reaches Critical Mass During Braves Win
The Washington Nationals did something on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves that it hadn’t done in 14 years, and it had everything to do with their starting lineup.
The Nationals won the game with six rookies in the starting lineup. That included left fielder James Wood, first baseman Andrés Chaparro, third baseman José Tena, catcher Drew Millas, center fielder Jacob Young and pitcher DJ Herz.
The last time the Nationals played a game with six rookies in their starting lineup was Oct. 2, 2010, per the Elias Sports Bureau.
Washington lost to the New York Mets that afternoon, 7-2. The rookies in that lineup included second baseman Danny Espinosa, left fielder Roger Bernadina, shortstop Ian Desmond, catcher Wilson Ramos, center fielder Justin Maxwell and pitcher Yunesky Maya.
The Nationals finished that season 69-93 and in fifth place in the National League East Division.
The call-up of outfielder Dylan Crews, who will join the Nationals on Monday when they host the New York Yankees to start a homestand, is just the latest piece in a youth movement that has begun in earnest as Washington has fallen below .500 this season.
Young was the Nationals’ seventh-round pick in 2021 and played in 33 games last season before he carved out a full-time role this season.
Others have joined the Nationals via trade.
Wood was a major piece of the Juan Soto trade, which sent the young slugger to the San Diego Padres in 2022. Soto is now with the Yankees and will be back in Nationals Park on Monday with the first-place Yankees.
Millas was Oakland’s seventh-round pick in 2019 and joined the Nationals organization in a 2021 trade that sent, among others, catcher Yan Gomes to the Athletics.
Herz was the Chicago Cubs’ eighth-round pick in 2019 and got to the Nationals last year as part of the Jeimer Candelario trade. Herz made his MLB debut earlier this year.
Other players joined the organization at this year’s trade deadline. Washington sent pitcher Dylan Floro to Arizona at the deadline for Chaparro and he was called up make his MLB debut shortly after.
Tena, who hit his first Major League home run on Saturday, was acquired from Cleveland in the Lane Thomas deal.
Crews played what the Nationals hope will be his final minor league game on Friday with Triple-A Rochester, as he went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter against Lehigh Valley. He did not play on Saturday or Sunday and he reportedly arrived on Sunday in Washington.