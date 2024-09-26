Washinton Nationals Still Have Top Tier Farm System to End 2024
As the Washington Nationals finish up the 2024 season, the franchise is looking forward to what should be an exciting 2025 campaign.
This year, the Nationals saw a lot of their young players take steps forward, as the future is going to be bright. While the pitching staff could use a big arm to lead it, the lineup is looking really talented heading into next season.
This year, Washington saw their talented infielders in C.J. Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. take a nice step forward in their development, as Abrams was named to the All-Star team, and Garcia was certainly an All-Star caliber player.
In the outfield, the Nationals have some really talented young players, as Jacob Young, James Wood, and Dylan Crews have finished up the season as the starting unit. Young and Wood got a lot of experience in the Majors this season, and the future is bright for those two.
Despite having a lot of talented young players already in the big leagues, the farm system for Washington still has a lot of talent. Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked the Nationals 12th in the league to end the season.
“With Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana both jumping up to Tier 1 status since our last update, the Nationals system is trending up even after James Wood officially exhausted his prospect eligibility. Dylan Crews should have a spot on the Opening Day roster next year, while Brady House will not be far behind in making his MLB debut.”
Crews still hasn’t been considered to be a prospect, and could very well be the best one in baseball. He will likely be on the Opening Day roster next season, and that will officially hurt the farm system rankings.
In addition to their young outfielder likely being a staple on the main roster to start next camaign, it will also be worth monitoring that third baseman Brady House could get the call-up early next year as well. House is a talented third baseman prospect, and that is a position of need for the Nationals.
Washington is certainly heading in the right direction and if they spend some money this summer, they can address some needs at first baseman and perhaps a front line starter. However, their farm system continues to be a strength of the franchise, as they have a plethora of young talent in the Majors and on the way.