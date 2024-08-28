Watch: Dylan Crews Records First MLB Hit as Nationals Take Down Yankees
The Washington Nationals have had a lot of excitement surrounding them over the last couple of games. Of course, that excitement has to do with top prospect, outfielder Dylan Crews, being called up to the Majors.
Crews, the No. 3 ranked prospect in all of baseball, made a major impact on Tuesday night in a big win over the New York Yankees.
After a hitless first game up with the team, Crews had a strong outing last night. He went 2-for-4 at the plate, including his first career MLB hit that ended up being a double.
Take a look at Crews' first career hit for yourself:
When everything was said and done, the Nationals ended up taking home the win over the Yankees by a final score of 4-2.
Jose Tena opened up the scoring in the game in the bottom of the second inning, coming home on a groundout from Joey Gallo. Andres Chaparro then hit a solo home run in the fourth, followed by a solo home run from Tena.
Leading 3-0, Crews extended the lead to 4-2 after scoring on an errror. New York made some noise in the top of the eighth with a score off a groundout double play from Aaron Judge. Anthony Volpe grounded out to short in the ninth, scoring Chisholm Jr. to round out the night's runs.
Beating New York is never an easy task. Washington has shown major signs of life for the future throughout the 2024 season.
All of that being said, Crews is going to be a massive part of helping lead the team back to success. Seeing him get involved in such a big win is a great feeling both for him and the organization.
Hopefully, we'll see a lot more highlight plays come from Crews throughout the remainder of the season.