Potential Washington Nationals Free Agent Closer Target Signs with Los Angeles Dodgers
The Washington Nationals started the offseason quietly but picked up some traction as of late.
Coming into the winter, the Nationals were certainly a team to keep an eye on. Due to the contract of Patrick Corbin coming off the books, Washington appeared like a team that might be getting close to making a splash in free agency.
However, at this point in the winter and considering the other moves made so far, which were mostly one-year deals, the Nationals are likely going to remain patient with their rebuild plan.
A lot of young talent has been arriving in the big leagues for Washington, and there could still be some more on the way. In 2024, the Nationals saw the debuts of James Wood and Dylan Crews. Also, the emergence of CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr.
However, while the lineup is looking pretty good, especially with the additions of Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Bell, one area of concern has to be the bullpen.
Washington made the bold decision to non-tender the contract of Kyle Finnegan this winter, making him a free agent after he was an All-Star closer in 2024. While the move might have looked shocking, the veteran right-hander was bad in the second half of the campaign with an ERA over 5.00.
However, with Finnegan still on the free-agent market, the Nationals still currently need a closer.
The relief pitching market has started to heat up a little bit with Tanner Scott recently signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, there are still some good arms available, but Washington recently saw one of their potential options also has reportedly signed with the Dodgers in Kirby Yates.
At 37 years old, the veteran right-hander is coming off an All-Star season with the Texas Rangers. Yates was incredible in 2024, totaling a 1.17 ERA and 33 saves. While his age is a concern, he was arguably one of the best closers in baseball last year.
For the Nationals, a closer is certainly a need and Yates made a lot of sense. Even though Finnegan was very good for them last season, the veteran has certainly had a better career and is more proven as a closer.
Now, with another top option in the bullpen off the market, Washington will have to continue to look elsewhere.
When looking at the decision to choose Los Angeles, Yates will now be on the heavy favorite to win the World Series. Even though the Nationals have an exciting young core of talent, they can't currently offer a pitcher of his caliber the same that the Dodgers could in terms of winning just yet.