What Plans Do Nationals Have for Veteran Slugger Josh Bell the Rest of Season?
The Washington Nationals made a few moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, but most of the action came with their pitching staff.
Four pitchers, Michael Soroka, Andrew Chafin, Luis Garcia and Kyle Finnegan, were on the move in three deals. Only two positional players, outfielder Alex Call and utilityman Amed Rosario, were traded.
Rumors swirled involving first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, designated hitter Josh Bell and veteran infielder Paul DeJong, but deals weren’t made.
Out of those three, Lowe is the only one who is controllable beyond 2025, making some interesting decisions for interim manager Miguel Cairo.
Will they continue playing a veteran such as Bell, whose future almost certainly isn’t with the Nationals since he is set to hit free agency again this winter?
This was the first time since 2021, in his first stint with Washington, that Bell wasn’t traded ahead of the deadline.
For three years running, he changed teams during the season, but a slow start to 2025 likely derailed any real interest in him around the league, despite him heating up in July.
That recent hot streak is enough that Cairo has no plans on scaling back Bell’s playing time. In fact, they are expanding his responsibilities, with the veteran slugger set to start playing first base more.
“He’s been one of our good hitters, and he’s going to be playing,” Cairo said, via Mark Zuckerman of MASN. “He’s going to be DHing. I’m going to mix it up with giving some time to Woody as DH. Against lefties, I’m going to put someone else to be DH, a right-handed hitter. I’m going to mix it up the best I can. I’m going to try to put the best matchup against any pitcher they would put in there.”
On Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, Bell will be starting at first base for only the fifth time this season.
Lowe is going to be on the bench despite Cairo going with a left-handed hitting heavy lineup in an effort to get left fielder James Wood a day off from playing the field.
With Wood at designated hitter, Bell will remain in the lineup at first base over Lowe.
It will be something worth keeping an eye on down the stretch, especially when Washington is healthy.
It would be smart to get younger players such as Daylen Lile, Jacob Young and Robert Hassell III as much playing time as possible to see what they have.
Soon, Dylan Crews will be rejoining the mix, adding another wrinkle to the mix for Cairo to work through.
Whatever he decides to do, it certainly sounds like Bell is going to be a regular part of the mix moving forward.
