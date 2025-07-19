Which Prep Players Are Most Promising in Nationals Draft Class?
The Washington Nationals had a bit more scrutiny than most teams with a front office shakeup so close to the MLB draft.
Despite dismissing longtime executive and former scouting director Mike Rizzo a week before the important event, the Nationals seemed to have a strategy heading into the draft.
Washington took a mix of college and prep talent, with a run on collegiate players beginning in the sixth round. Four of their first five draft picks were high schoolers.
Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently released his analysis of the NL East’s draft classes.
Law sees promise in three of those five prep players, with shortstop Eli Willits being the obvious one since he was the No. 1 overall pick. In addition to him, Law also highlighted Mississippi high school right-hander Landon Harmon and North Carolina prep shortstop Coy James, who could be a potential steal based on where he was selected.
Harmon was the Nationals' third-round pick, selected No. 80 overall.
“Harmon is a very good athlete who’s hit 100 mph, pitching more often in the 93-95 range, showing an above-average slider with good characteristics on both pitches,” Law wrote. “He has a curveball as well that can run into the slider, without a consistent changeup yet.”
Law thinks his delivery needs help, and at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, he is hoping to see his arm catch up to “his huge stride.”
Who Law believes was a potential hidden gem is James, who Washington selected at No. 142 overall.
James was projected as a slam dunk first-rounder after an impressive underclassman showing, but he struggled over the last 12 months, which is why the Nationals were able to grab him in the fifth round.
“He has a no-load swing with excellent hand acceleration and some loft in his finish, with big power upside, but had trouble with breaking pitches last year at showcases,” Law wrote. “He’s a 45-ish runner who’ll probably end up at second or third. I thought he was going to go to Mississippi to try to rebuild some value after a down spring, but this might be a steal for the Nationals if he reaches his potential.”
James may have a better chance of developing and getting back in shape to regain quickness in the prospect farm system rather than in a collegiate career.
If Washington is right on that bet, James may end up a high-value pick in the fifth round and a strong prospect for their infield pipeline.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.