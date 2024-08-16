Who Will Be Face of the Washington Nationals in Three Years?
Since winning the World Series in 2019, there hasn’t been much to get excited about for the Washington Nationals. They haven’t made the postseason since, a streak that will reach five once the 2024 season comes to an end.
Truthfully, some very poor baseball has been played over the last five seasons, but there has also been signs of a breakout coming sooner hopefully than later. The Nationals have done a wonderful job of improving their farm system, as there now seems to be a light at the end of the rebuild tunnel.
Washington has a farm system that is now in the top half of baseball, as they are brimming with young talent. Some of that talent is already making contributions at the major league level with C.J. Abrams making his first All-Star team.
In the starting rotation, Mackenzie Gore and Jake Irvin look like long-term pieces that can anchor the pitching staff for years to come. Mitchell Parker has had his moments during his rookie season as well.
But, when it comes to bonafide, superstar potential as the face of the franchise, there is one player who stands out among the rest; outfielder James Wood. The top prospect made his much-anticipated Major League debut this season and has not disappointed.
Over at Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter selected who he believes will be the face of each franchise in 2027. For the Nationals, he selected Wood, with a tip of the cap to fellow outfielder Dylan Crews.
“This one is truly a toss-up between outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews, with both players possessing superstar upside and extremely high floors thanks to their polished offensive games.
It would not be the least bit surprising to see those two start alongside one another for the National League in multiple All-Star Games once they both settle in as big leaguers, but for now we'll give a slight edge to Wood since he's already holding his own against MLB pitching,” Reuter wrote.
Wood made his debut on July 1st and has been a regular in the lineup as the starting left fielder since. He has recorded a slash line of .274/.358/.432 in 39 games and 165 plate appearances.
His diverse offensive game has been on full display as he has hit five doubles, three triples, four home runs and stolen six bases. Wood has knocked in 27 runs while scoring 23.
How long until he is patrolling the Washington outfield with Crews? There is a chance the former LSU star makes his debut later this season, and if not, some point in 2025 seems like a lock given how advanced with the bat he is.