DJ Herz Shines in First Start After Nationals Cleared Him to Resume Rehab Assignment

At the beginning of this year, it seemed like the Washington Nationals were going to get left-handed pitcher DJ Herz back at some point during the second half of the season.

Considering how the pitching staff looked at that point, his return was projected to be a huge boon despite the fact that Herz was an unknown coming off Tommy John surgery. But unfortunately, as he was pushing for his comeback in mid-June, he suffered a setback and was shut down due to a left flexor strain.

Herz's timeline then became murky, and it was unclear when or if he would return this year. However, things have progressed well for the young lefty. He was cleared to resume his rehab assignment, and on Saturday, he spun a gem in his return to game action.

DJ Herz Has Impressive Outing During Rehab Start

Washington Nationals pitcher DJ Herz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Single-A Fredericksburg, he threw only one inning. But during that frame, he struck out three batters while walking one and giving up a hit.

Throughout Herz's injury rehab, he stated that he might have better stuff than he had before he suffered the UCL injury that caused him to undergo Tommy John surgery. Those three strikeouts -- even against Single-A hitters -- are the latest example of that. And if he truly does have better stuff than when he finished the 2024 campaign with a Stuff+ number of 99 across 88 2/3 innings during his MLB debut season, then Herz should be a weapon for this starting rotation.

After all, the 25-year-old showed well during his 19 starts in 2024. While he had an ERA of 4.16 to go along with a 4-9 record, he did strike out 106 batters with 36 walks across those 88 2/3 innings. That's why there is excitement about getting Herz back in the fold, whenever that might be.

Manager Blake Butera said they are going to take things slowly when it comes to Herz, which makes sense considering his previous injury and the flexor strain he was diagnosed with during his first rehab assignment. Still, he's expected to return at some point before the end of the season, which would give Washington the ability to see how he looks against big leaguers after he's been on the shelf for over a year.

When that might be isn't clear. But it's a good sign that he was cleared to resume his rehab assignment. And it's an even better sign that he performed well during his first start.