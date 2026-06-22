Former Top Prospect Seen as 'Best Trade Bait' for Nationals Ahead of Deadline

The Washington Nationals find themselves in an interesting spot six weeks before the trade deadline.

They have a record of 40-38. They entered June 22 a half-game out of the final NL Wild Card spot. And they have exceeded all expectations of them coming into the year. For a franchise that has been one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball since they won the World Series in 2019, getting back to the playoffs would be a huge boost to this fanbase.

However, the new regime -- led by president of baseball operations Paul Toboni -- was hired with the intention of getting this rebuild back on track. And because the trade deadline has been a seller's market the past few years, shipping out their best assets would bring in more pieces of the future puzzle.

Curtis Mead Could Be Possible Trade Chip for Nationals

Washington Nationals infielder Curtis Mead | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden put together a list of 10 under-the-radar trade targets for The Athletic (subscription required), and he listed Curtis Mead as someone who could generate a good return for the Nationals. He called the 25-year-old Washington's "best trade bait" if they decide to deal him, as the former top prospect has reached double-digit home runs for the first time in his career and is showing defensive versatility.

If the Nationals do decide to trade Mead -- and if he brings in a solid return package of prospects -- that would be a huge win for Toboni and his front office considering they dealt minor league catcher Boston Smith on March 28 to bring him in.

Mead, who was once ranked as the No. 33 overall prospect in the sport in 2023, has not lived up to that hype. In fact, he was most known for being the prospect who the Philadelphia Phillies traded to get Cristopher Sanchez, who has turned into one of the best pitchers in baseball and a clear NL Cy Young contender.

But with Washington, Mead has flashed some of his upside. Not only does he have 11 home runs through 62 games, but he has an OPS+ that's 21 points above the league average of 100 and he is able to play first, second and third base at a solid level defensively. That could make contenders around the league interested if they want to bolster their infield depth.

Still, it's not a given that Washington is going to sell. If they are able to stay in the playoff picture, then Toboni could hold onto players and allow them to naturally make a postseason push.