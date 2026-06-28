Intriguing Minor League Arm Named Nationals' Hottest Pitching Prospect

It's clear the Washington Nationals need some major upgrades in their bullpen.

They didn't prioritize spending on their relief staff this past offseason despite finishing last year with the worst ERA in the majors, and that has come back to haunt them. With 25 blown saves and 22 losses credited to the bullpen, that unit has been a huge reason why the Nationals are 2.5 games back from the final NL Wild Card spot instead of sitting comfortably in the playoff picture.

Going forward, that has to be something the front office addresses. And they'll need to overhaul that group through free agency signings and prospect promotions. That's why it's been encouraging to see right-handed pitcher Yoel Tejeda Jr. perform well in June.

Yoel Tejeda Jr. Named Nationals' Hottest Pitching Prospect

Washington Nationals prospect Yoel Tejeda Jr. | Peter Ackerman/Asbury Park Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tejeda, who was Washington's 14th-round pick in 2024, has posted an ERA of 3.72 across 14 starts this season with 75 strikeouts and 33 walks over 67 2/3 innings pitched. However, he's been much better in June, as he's had an ERA of 1.29 through four starts with 26 strikeouts and nine walks across 21 innings.

That's why the 14th-ranked Nationals prospect was named as the hottest pitching prospect in Washington's farm system by MLB Pipeline, who highlighted the fact that Tejeda's 43 K's since May 19 are the most of any pitcher at the High-A level.

What Could Yoel Tejeda Jr.'s Role Be With Nationals?

Washington Nationals prospect Yoel Tejeda Jr. | Peter Ackerman/Asbury Park Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because this article began with the statement that Washington needs as much bullpen help as possible in the near future, the obvious question is if the 6-foot-8 right-hander will eventually be converted into a reliever or if the organization views him as a starter at the major league level.

Command was a problem for Tejeda at the college ranks, but so far in his professional career, he's been able to reel in his control issues. If that continues, that could allow for him to remain a starting pitcher coming up the ranks and eventually push for an MLB rotation spot. However, based on the other high-ceiling starting-caliber arms the Nationals also have in their pipeline, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 22-year-old get moved into the bullpen when he reaches Triple-A.

With a mid-90 mph fastball, two breaking pitches and a splitter in his arsenal, he has plenty of weapons to attack opposing hitters. That could allow him to be a multi-inning relief guy at some point in his career, or he could develop top-shelf stuff that pushes him into a high-leverage bullpen role.

Regardless of if he remains a starter or turns into a reliever, it's a good sign that Tejeda is performing well down on the farm. He was considered a raw prospect coming into the 2024 draft, so for him to flash his upside is a great sign that he could eventually have an impact in the nation's capital.