Nationals Claim Braves Top Prospect Off Waivers in Possible High-Upside Move

The Washington Nationals made an interesting roster move on Friday.

According to Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal, the Nationals claimed right-handed pitcher Jhancarlos Lara off outright waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned him to Double-A Harrisburg.

This is notable based on the fact that Lara was ranked No. 16 in the Braves' farm system, per MLB Pipeline, before he was placed on waivers. The 23-year-old was signed to a minor league contract by Atlanta in 2021. He worked his way up their minor league ranks until he reached Triple-A last season. But this year, he began his campaign at Double-A.

Jhancarlos Lara's Scouting Report

Dark blue Washington Nationals hat on top of a brown mitt | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Once again, Washington's new front office regime is betting on traits when it comes to pitchers. Lara has a massive arm. His four-seam fastball tops out in the triple digits, and it sits in the high-90 mph range. The righty really only has two pitches, as he pairs his heater with a slider. However, he also throws a sinker a little bit.

The Braves initially tried to have Lara come up the ranks as a starting pitcher. He had some success in the lower levels of the minors when he first came to the United States, but when he ran into some trouble with their Double-A affiliate in 2025, Atlanta decided to convert him into a reliever.

What has held Lara back -- which is likely what got him placed on waivers in the first place -- is his lack of command. He's walked 222 batters across 278 1/3 innings pitched and has a staggering BB/9 figure of 7.2. And while he's been able to strikeout 371 batters and he has a K/9 figure of 12.0, his inability to throw strikes on a consistent basis has caused him to have an ERA above 7.50 the past two seasons.

How Jhancarlos Lara Could Fit Into Nationals' Plans

Red Washington Nationals hat on top of a black mitt | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

This is a low-risk move by the Nationals that could potentially pay major dividends down the line. While there are major red flags when it comes to Lara, he's still a top prospect and is only 23 years old. By claiming him off waivers and sending him to their Double-A affiliate, the Nationals will let their developmental team work with the talented righty in hopes that they'll be able to help him throw strikes on a more consistent basis.

If that happens, then they'll have added a reliever to their ranks who brings the velocity that they are sorely lacking in their current unit.