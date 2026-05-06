Nationals DFA Former First-Round Pick After Officially Signing Max Kranick

The latest roster addition the Washington Nationals made is now official.

Back on May 1, it was reported that the team and right-handed pitcher Max Kranick had agreed to a deal. However, that was contingent on him passing a physical since he is still in the process of returning from right elbow surgery. Well, it seems like everything looked good during that exam because the Nationals officially announced that signing.

Kranick inked a one-year MLB contract that's worth $800,000 with a club option for 2027. Washington also placed the righty on the 15-day injured list as he recovers from his procedure, and he's not expected to be back until the second half of the season.

Still, to make room for Kranick on the 40-man roster, they had to make a corresponding move. And that was to designate 2019 first-round pick Jackson Rutledge for assignment.

Nationals Risk Losing Jackson Rutledge to Waiver Claim

Washington Nationals pitcher Jackson Rutledge | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

This DFA decision probably didn't come lightly. Since Rutledge was out of minor league options following their decision to recall him from Rochester on April 13 before sending him back down a day later, other teams are now able to claim him off waivers after he was designated for assignment. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but it's clear the Nationals were willing to take that risk after the 27-year-old has not lived up to expectations during his major league career.

After Washington converted him from a starting pitcher to a reliever to give him a better chance of having an impact in the bigs, Rutledge was a disaster during the 2025 campaign when he posted a 5.77 ERA across 63 outings. And following an offseason where there was hope he could be breakout player for the Nationals, he gave up seven earned runs across 1 1/3 innings in his lone appearance this year.

Nationals Banking on Max Kranick to Be Impact Arm for Them

New Washington Nationals pitcher Max Kranick | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Washington didn't break the bank in their deal for Kranick, they still are expecting him to produce when he's healthy enough to return. The MLB contract they handed him as he continues to rehab and their decision to part ways with a former first-round pick suggests that's the case.

The right-hander was effective for the New York Mets in 2025 before his injury. He had a 3.65 ERA across 24 appearances. And while he only struck out 25 batters in 37 innings pitched, he walked just five and had a WHIP of 1.05.

If Kranick can return to that form with the Nationals, then he could have a huge impact for this bullpen coming down the stretch of the season.