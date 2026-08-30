Nationals' Latest Bullpen Collapse Might Be Most Frustrating One Yet

The Washington Nationals blew save No. 35 on Sunday.

Maybe it was who the Nationals were playing. Maybe it was the fact that they were so close to winning their fourth game in a row to right the ship heading into September following a disastrous month of August. Maybe it's just because everyone in this fanbase is now sick of seeing this bullpen blow leads late in games.

But what took place on Sunday against the Miami Marlins might have been the most frustrating collapse yet, which is saying something considering what had taken place leading up to this point.

Nationals Embarrass Themselves in Ninth Inning

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Kranick | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seemed like it might be a ho-hum day at the ballpark for Washington. Starting pitcher Andrew Alvarez shoved with six scoreless innings where he gave up just two hits and struck out six with three walks while only allowing one Marlins hitter to get into scoring position.

Then, after Alvarez opened the seventh inning with a walk, Clayton Beeter came in and dominated. The right-hander pitched two scoreless frames where he didn't allow a hit while he struck out three and walked one. So, despite the fact that the lineup wasn't performing, the offense and the combo of Alvarez and Beeter got things to the point where the Nationals had a 2-0 lead entering the ninth.

But that's where things completely went off the rails.

Right-hander Max Kranick was tasked with recording the save. Miami got their first baserunner of the inning on base with a leadoff bunt. Kranick then walked the next batter and loaded up the bases after he induced a pop up out. Manager Blake Butera turned to left-hander Tom Cosgrove with the bases loaded to close things out since the Marlins' lefties were coming to the plate. But that turned out to be a fatal mistake.

Cosgrove hit the first batter he faced. Washington then led 2-1. Cosgrove then gave up a sacrifice fly that tied the game. But as the ball was being thrown back in from center field, Jorbit Vivas whiffed on the catch so the ball flew into Miami's dugout to give them a 3-2 lead. Cosgrove then walked the next batter. The Marlins stole home to go up 4-2. And then, Cosgrove gave up a two-run homer.

It was an embarrassing display of baseball in the ninth inning. And it was one of those moments where the only reaction for anyone associated with this Nationals franchise was to be frustrated and disgusted by what they had just witnessed.

Tom Cosgrove Takes Full Accountability for What Took Place

Washington Nationals pitcher Tom Cosgrove | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cosgrove didn't shy away from what took place during his outing, as he took full responsibility for it.

"... it was just a straight up embarrassing inning," he said after the game. "I didn't do a single thing right. ... It was a straight up embarrassing, pathetic inning."

The lefty now owns a 7.71 ERA across his 18 appearances with the Nationals. Kranick's ERA is at 7.41 across his 16 outings since he returned from elbow surgery. Both players were added to the mix by president of baseball operations Paul Toboni with the thought that they would improve this bullpen. Instead, they were responsible for what was perhaps the most frustrating loss of the season.

It's been clear for a while that this relief staff needs a complete overhaul during the winter. Washington is on pace to set the MLB record for most blown saves in a singular season, which just cannot happen going forward as this young team tries to take the next step towards becoming a contender in the NL East, let alone in the National League.

Hopefully, what took place on Sunday was the last straw for the organization so they realize that they can't build a competent bullpen by piecing together waiver claims and minor league-level arms. Real resources have to be put into that unit if they want things to change.

Whether or not they will do remains to be seen.