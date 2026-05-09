Nationals Look Like Clear Winners of MacKenzie Gore Trade Based on Early Results

The Washington Nationals completed one of the most notable blockbuster trades of this past offseason when they sent their ace MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers.

That was long-rumored to happen once Paul Toboni was hired as the Nationals president of baseball operations since he made it clear that he was going to focus on rebuilding the organization's farm system. And the fact he got five top 30 prospects in return for the left-hander was eye-catching.

However, there were some people around the league who thought Washington might have been on the wrong end of that deal. Shipping out a high-upside starter with multiple years of club control remaining in exchange for prospects in the lower levels of the minors is a risky proposition. But based on early results, the Nationals appear to be the clear winners of the trade.

MacKenzie Gore Has ERA Above 5.00 Through Eight Starts

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Gore has struggled to begin this campaign. Through eight starts, he owns an ERA of 5.18. That is notable because he's been someone who has started seasons strong before fading in the latter part of the year. Perhaps he bucks that trend this time around, but it's not a good sign that he's gotten off to such a poor start this season.

Underlying metrics suggest he could find his groove at some point, though. Gore is striking out batters at the highest rate of his career (27.3%) and his expected ERA is down at 4.17, which suggests he has gotten unlucky. If things start to even out on that front and he continues to put up his current K rate, then Gore's numbers could start to recover. Still, the left-hander is struggling with control, as he is walking batters 11.9% of the time and he has a WHIP of 1.40, which might make it hard for him to turn things around.

Everything about the 27-year-old has been based on potential. But at his age, high-end results need to start coming on a more consistent basis. And based on what he has done to start this season, it doesn't seem like that is going to be the case in 2026.

Nationals Getting Immediate Production From Devin Fitz-Gerald, Yeremy Cabrera

Washington Nationals logo | Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

For Washington to be viewed as the winners of this trade, they need more than just Gore not living up to expectations. Multiple prospects in their return package have to become stars for them at some point in the future, and it appears like at least two could fit that bill.

Both infielder Devin Fitz-Gerald and outfielder Yeremy Cabrera have hit the ground running since coming to the Nationals' organization. The former has put up a slash line of .317/.454/.587 with five home runs, seven doubles, three triples and 18 RBIs through 26 games with High-A Wilmington, while the latter has posted a slash line of .317/.447/.644 with seven homers, nine doubles, two triples and 21 RBIs though 28 games with Single-A Fredericksburg.

Fitz-Gerald, who is ranked No. 9 in this pipeline, was seen as a high-ceiling type of guy when he was acquired. But since he was a fifth-round pick in 2024 and dealt with injuries in 2025 that limited him to only 41 total games, he was also a bit of an unknown. That's why seeing him perform this way is huge. And when pairing that with what Cabrera has done -- who was perhaps the most under-the-radar part of the Gore return -- the future looks bright for Washington when it comes to this duo.

Nationals Potentially Acquired Their First Baseman of the Future

Washington Nationals prospect Abimelec Ortiz | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The most MLB-ready prospect who was acquired in the trade was first baseman Abimelec Ortiz. He reached Triple-A in 2025 and put up nine home runs, 18 extra-base hits and 33 RBIs across 41 games at that level to go with a .283/.388/.565 slash line.

He was viewed as Washington's first baseman of the future coming into the year. At some point this season, he's going to be called up to make his major league debut. And when that happens, it will be interesting to see how he performs. Because if Ortiz is able to play well and stay in The Show, then not only did the Nationals land multiple high-upside prospects in that deal, but they also filled one of their most glaring holes on the MLB roster.

Gavin Fien, Alejandro Rosario Are Question Marks

Washington Nationals prospect Gavin Fien | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

To round things out, it has to be mentioned that both Gavin Fien and Alejandro Rosario are question marks. Fien, who was the headliner of the return package, has only played four games this year as he battles an injury. This comes on the heels of a disappointing showing last season that was also attributed to an injury. But because he's only 19 years old as a first-round pick of the 2025 draft, there isn't a ton of concern surrounding him just yet. But he needs to get back on the field so he can start developing as a professional.

As for Rosario, there's a chance he doesn't even reach the majors. There's no doubting his talent as a highly-regarded prospect. However, he underwent Tommy John surgery this offseason that will likely keep him on the shelf until 2027. And since the last time he pitched in a competitive game was in 2024, that is a long layoff for any pitcher who is currently 24 years old.

The hope is Fien can live up to his billing as an elite prospect. If that's the case, and both Fitz-Gerald and Cabrera continue this level of production as they climb the minor league ranks, then Washington will have landed three difference-making prospect in their return package. And if Gore continues to struggle and Ortiz turns into the first baseman of the Nationals' future, then it will be clear to everyone that they won this trade.