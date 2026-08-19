Nationals Might Call Up Luis Perales in Different Role Than Expected

A storyline to keep an eye on when it comes to how the Washington Nationals might finish this season is who they could promote from their minor league ranks.

They are reportedly reluctant to call up top prospect Seaver King from Triple-A Rochester. They would prefer to give him more reps at that level to ensure optimal development instead of rushing him up to The Show. However, rosters expand on Sept. 1, so there could be a change of plans in that regard.

Another top prospect who could be promoted at some point before the end of the season is Luis Perales, the right-handed pitcher who the Nationals acquired from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for left-hander Jake Bennett. The thought was that Perales would slide into the rotation, however, there's a chance that Washington might use him in a different role if they do call him up.

Could Bullpen Role Be Coming for Luis Perales?

Washington Nationals pitcher Luis Perales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have no information from the organization that this might be the case. But it was interesting that the last time Perales took the mound for Rochester, it was out of the bullpen.

On Aug. 15, four days after he was pulled from his start following 1 2/3 innings after he had given up two earned runs on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts, Perales was called upon in relief when he entered the game in the top of the fifth inning.

While he has been used as a reliever previously this season, it was notable that this was the fewest number of days between outings that he'd had all year. Before that, five days of rest was the quickest turnaround he'd had, which could be a sign that the Nationals are preparing him for a different role to finish the 2026 campaign.

If that's the case, Perales certainly impressed during that outing. He threw two scoreless innings where he gave up just two hits and struck out five. While he also issued two walks, he was in control with only one runner getting into scoring position.

This will be something to monitor. Barring injury, Washington seems prepared to roll with Cade Cavalli, Jake Irvin, Andrew Alvarez, fellow top prospect Jackson Kent and Brad Lord -- who would be converting from a reliever to a starter -- in their rotation for the rest of the season. So for Perales to get some big league experience, that would have to come as a reliever, unless the Nationals decide to implement a six-man rotation to end the year.

There's plenty of time for plans to change. But don't be surprised if Perales is used out of the bullpen to get him his first experience in the majors.