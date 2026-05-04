Nationals Monday Fastball: Reasons Why This Team Has Struggled at Home in 2026

Teams are supposed to perform better in their home stadium than when they are on the road.

Not only do players get to sleep in their own beds, but they also are in a familiar environment where they are used to the sightlines, the batter's eye, the dimensions of the ballpark and other factors that should help them produce at a better rate compared to when they compete elsewhere.

However, that has not been the case for the Washington Nationals this season. In fact, nobody has a worse home record than this club at 4-12. And considering they have a record of 12-7 on the road, this is a conundrum that needs to get figured out sooner rather than later.

So what is actually going on when this group plays at Nationals Park? And is it something that can get fixed this year or are they going to finish the 2026 campaign with the worst home record?

Pitching Staff Has Gotten Shelled in Nationals Park

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A main reason why the Nationals have such a drastic home-road split is because of their pitching staff. It's been stated ad nauseum how Washington has struggled to produce on the mound, and that has been especially true in their own ballpark.

Through 35 total games, the Nationals have posted a 5.53 ERA at home. That is ranked No. 29 in the majors behind the Athletics, which has an ERA of 6.02 in a minor league stadium. Conversely, Washington has an ERA of 4.23 on the road, which is No. 13 in the MLB. Why the Nationals aren't able to perform at the same level at home compared to on the road isn't clear. But there are explanations for why the ERA is elevated.

First, Washington is putting more runners on the base paths at home than on the road. Their WHIP at Nationals Park is 1.59 compared to 1.33 when pitching elsewhere. Not only is their home walk rate of 9.7% an issue, but they combine that with allowing a batting average against of .283, which is the highest in the MLB. Second, they have allowed a lot more hard contact at home than on the road, with their opponent's hard hit rate being 34.2% at home compared to 31.7% on the road. That is a recipe for disaster, and it's played out that way thus far in 2026.

The good news is the Nationals have the capability of getting this aspect fixed. The drastic home-road splits prove that this staff has the ability to be effective against major league hitters. They just have to showcase that when they are on their home field.

Lineup Has Executed Better on the Road

Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

One of the biggest storylines surrounding Washington this season is how potent their offense has been to start the year. They entered Monday with 180 total runs scored, which is tied for third in the MLB. But the difference between how they have performed on the road compared to at home is drastic.

Despite playing in three more games at Nationals Park, this lineup has plated 30 fewer runs when playing there as opposed to elsewhere. On a per game basis, the Nationals have scored 5.53 on the road compared to 4.69 at home. That is a massive difference, and it's primarily sparked by execution.

Washington has a batting average of .248 when on the road. It's .228 at home. They have 94 RBIs on the road compared to 72 at home, so they are capitalizing better in that setting when they do get runners on the base paths. However, the unfortunate thing for the Nationals is a lot of their success on the road and their struggles at home seems to be based on luck.

They virtually have the same OPS number at home and on the road. They have hit more home runs at home compared to on the road. And their wRC+ figures are under the league average of 100 in both settings. But their BABIP (Batting Average on Balls in Play) is .308 on the road -- which is No. 4 in the MLB -- compared to .267 at home -- which is tied for No. 27. That suggests things are unsustainable in both instances, which should improve how their offense performs at Nationals Park, but their road numbers will also take a hit.

Lack of Juice at Home Potentially Impacting This Young Team

Washington Nationals players and manager Blake Butera | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This point is a bit more speculative than based on raw data since it's hard to quantify energy. But the poor home record could have something to do with the lack of juice in Nationals Park compared to when this young team competes elsewhere.

So far, Washington has had road series against the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox and New York Mets. Out of that group, three have an average home attendance of 30,000 or more, while the Brewers just missed the cut with their number sitting shy of 29,000.

The Nationals have had an average of home attendance of 22,094 during the 2026 season. That is a stark contrast compared to those road environments, as the only places they have played this year that has an average attendance number less than them are the Pirates' and White Sox's home stadiums.

That's not to say this fan base is at fault for the lack of attendance and success at Nationals Park. The franchise has done themselves a major disservice by entering a rebuild following their championship in 2019 when the fan interest was high. However, the fact that there are so many empty seats compared to other locations where this team has played could be a cause for their struggles.