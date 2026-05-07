Nationals 'Really Love' This Unheralded Pitching Prospect

There is a lot going on when it comes to the Washington Nationals' pipeline.

President of baseball operations Paul Toboni stated that his goal was to turn this farm system into one of the best in the sport. And after an offseason that saw them add seven top 30 prospects to their midst, the transformation has begun.

Still, with the front office making evaluations across the board, anyone who performs well in the minors can jump onto the radar. And according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), one of the Nationals' unheralded pitching prospects, Jackson Kent, has created some fans within organization after what he did this spring and during the early part of the campaign.

Jackson Kent Has Become Player to Know in Nationals' Pipeline

Washington Nationals logo | Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

Being ranked No. 14 in this farm system doesn't necessarily scream that Kent is "unheralded." However, when looking at some of the other arms Washington has in their pipeline -- like Miguel Sime Jr., Travis Sykora, Jarlin Susana, Landon Harmon, Luis Perales and Alex Clemmey -- the left-handed-throwing Kent is not as notable of a name.

But that hasn't stopped Kent from becoming a name to know, as the increased velocity on his fastball has made the Nationals grow fond of what their 2024 fourth-round pick could become in his career.

"This organization has adored Kent from the moment he arrived in Wilmington. They loved him when he threw 92 mph and when his golden pitchability compensated for it. They also loved him at the start of spring training, when he looked like the best pitcher in MiLB camp. Then he started throwing 95 mph. They really love him now," reported Nusbaum.

There is good reason for that, too. Across five starts with Double-A Harrisburg this year, Kent has posted a 3.38 ERA. He's also struck out 21 batters across 18 2/3 innings pitched with just five walks. In addition, his WHIP is a 1.05, and he's holding opposing hitters to a .206 batting average against.

Following this strong start to the season, the 23-year-old will be someone to keep an eye on for the rest of the 2026 campaign. Barring him dominating the competition over the next two months, Kent will likely stay at the Double-A level for the entire season. After that, he could find himself in the running to earn a role in the majors next year if he has another good showing during the spring and gets off to a good start at Triple-A.

Washington believes Kent will be able to hold onto this increased velocity. And if that's the case, then the unheralded pitching prospect could find himself in the top tier with the other names in this pipeline who are considered to be headliners.