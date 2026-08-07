Nationals Release Zack Littell, How This Impacts Them Financially

On Friday, the Washington Nationals announced that they requested unconditional release waivers on right-handed pitcher Zack Littell.

That came after they designated him for assignment two days ago on Aug. 5 in a move that was surprising at the time based on why he was signed this past offseason in the first place. But despite the fact that Littell had not been good for them this year with a 4.97 ERA and an ERA+ that was 14 points below the league average mark of 100 across 23 outings (14 starts), there were more factors at play in regards to this decision.

The main one involves finances, and that's what is going to be focused on here. Because one of the primary reasons why the Nationals decided to part ways with the veteran when they did was in hopes that some team out there would take a chance on him through a waiver claim.

Nationals Now on Hook for All of Zack Littell's Contract and Buyout

Washington Nationals pitcher Zack Littell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Littell had been claimed off waivers, then Washington would have avoided paying him the remainder of his salary and his buyout that was attached to the $12 million mutual option for 2027. Signed to a one-year, $7 million contract on March 10, he actually was paid a $3 million salary this season with the remaining $4 million now set to come via a buyout. But because of the high financial implications that would have come with claiming Littell, teams just allowed him to go unclaimed where those interested will take their chances to bring him in as a newly-minted free agent.

With just a minimum salary being owed to Littell by any team that decides to sign him for the remainder of the year, he likely will find a new home. That doesn't help out the Nationals by any means since they will be on the hook for the remainder of his salary and the buyout, but they were able to get out of the innings incentives remaining his contract.

Overall, that's the price that organizations pay for making the wrong signings. When Littell inked this deal ahead of the start of the season, there were many around the industry that applauded the addition for Washington. After all, he'd been an effective starter the past two years and was considered an upgrade for this rotation on paper.

But things didn't work out. And after several frustrating months for both sides, the Nationals decided it was best for all parties to cut bait. And while they weren't able to get any financial relief from a team deciding to claim him off waivers, they have at least opened up a roster spot for a younger arm.