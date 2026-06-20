Nationals Seen as Best Trade Deadline Fits for Three Notable Starting Pitchers

The Washington Nationals are firmly in the postseason picture during the latter stages of June.

That is a surprising development for a lot of people around the baseball world, as this team was expected to be one of the worst in baseball and clear sellers ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. The new front office could still decide to ship out some pieces to get assets for the future, but if they remain in the race prior to Aug. 3, then president of baseball operations Paul Toboni might have to consider adding players for a potential playoff push.

With that in mind, it was notable to see Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN mention Washington as possible suitors for three high-profile starting pitchers: Joe Ryan, Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano.

Joe Ryan Given More Than 50% Chance to Get Traded

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Passan and McDaniel didn't give a reason why they view the Nationals as a best fit for the Minnesota Twins starter, but they did share that they think he has a 55% chance of being traded ahead of the deadline this year after he was held onto during the Twins' fire sale last season.

For comparison, Passan and McDaniel gave CJ Abrams a 15% chance of being dealt. And with how often the star shortstop is brought up in trade conversations, it's noteworthy that Ryan was given a 55% as the possibility that he gets moved.

Ryan is having a great season. Through 16 starts, he has a 2.99 ERA and an ERA+ of 146, which is the best of his career. He's also struck out 99 batters across 87 1/3 innings pitched with only 18 walks. And because he has another year of club control remaining after this season, he should command a hefty ask from Minnesota.

Reid Detmers, Jose Soriano Both Given Low Odds To Be Traded

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Angels should be looking to sell ahead of the trade deadline, but past history has shown that they don't always do what is conventional. Because of that, Passan and McDaniel have given both Detmers and Soriano a 20% chance of being traded. However, if the Angels actually start to think about shipping out some of their best assets to build for the future, then landing one of Detmers or Soriano would be huge for Washington.

Detmers, a left-handed strikeout artist, has a 3.68 ERA through 15 starts with 100 K's to 24 walks across 88 innings. His ERA+ is also the highest of his career at 115, which comes after he was used as reliever during the 2025 campaign.

Soriano was sensational to begin the year. That has powered him to an ERA of 3.03 through 16 starts. The right-hander is also have the best season of his major league career with an ERA+ of 140, as he's struck out 98 batters across 92 innings pitched. Command is a concern for Soriano, as he has an AL-leading 46 walks. But he has good stuff and would be frontline starter for the Nationals.