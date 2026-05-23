Nationals Skipper Continues to Be Positive Despite Heartbreaking Loss to Braves

The Washington Nationals lost a heartbreaker on Friday night.

Up 4-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning, they couldn't close things out to secure a victory over the red-hot Atlanta Braves, as they eventually were defeated on a walk-off single in the 11th inning after failing to score in the top half of their frame. That loss pushed the Nationals to a 25-27 record after they were on the cusp of getting above .500 in the month of May for the first time in years.

But despite that deflating defeat, Washington's manager Blake Butera was not discouraged by the result. Instead, he took positives out of what occurred on Friday and how many extra-inning games his team has been in this season.

Blake Butera Believes Nationals Are Going Through Beneficial Experiences

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera and first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"I think you can look at [the frequent extra-inning games and late losses] two different ways," he said, per Rick Farlow of MLB.com. "You can look at it and get down and defeated or you can look at it as, 'Man, we're going through some pretty cool experiences with this group right now against some really good teams.' To be able to play the way we did, these guys are getting some pretty valuable reps."

While some fans might not like to hear that, what Butera said is fair considering this year is the first stage of the rebuild that this new regime is embarking on. The Nationals have already stated they are not going to judge this season on wins and losses, but rather how the team performs, develops and executes over the course of the long campaign. Of course, winning those games would be a huge plus, especially for a young team that hasn't had a whole lot of success in recent years. However, there is a long-term vision in mind when it comes to what takes place in 2026.

With that said, Washington still wants to go out there and win every time they step on the field. This loss was a painful one, and Butera stated as much when he said, "It's tough, just the way these guys battled [and] competed all night long. Obviously against a really good team like that, to have them on the ropes, this one just hurts."

Throughout this type of long season, these losses are going to happen. And it's up to Butera and his coaching staff to keep this young group locked in and focused on the next game so they can prepare in a fashion that is going to help them become better players in the long run.

That's why, despite the 4-5 record in extra innings, Farlow reported that the Nationals' clubhouse wasn't filled with negativity following their loss on Friday. Instead, it seems like the team is following the lead of their manager as they continue to build towards the future.