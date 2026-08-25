Nationals Star CJ Abrams Joined Some Elite Company With His Steal on Monday

CJ Abrams returned to the Washington Nationals' lineup on Monday after he missed the last four games, and his comeback coincided with an offensive explosion that secured the team a much-needed victory.

The Nationals scored 13 runs. That was more than their last four games combined (six) without Abrams, and it was the first time since Aug. 5 that they scored double-digit runs in a singular contest. Seven out of the nine starters recorded a hit, and the two who didn't -- Dylan Crews and Nasim Nunez -- got on base with walks.

However, the headlining bit of news coming out of this game was centered around what took place in the bottom of the first inning when Abrams sole his 25th bag of the season.

CJ Abrams One of Two Players This Season With 25 Homers, 25 Steals

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abrams joined Chicago Cubs superstar and current NL MVP front-runner Pete Crow-Armstrong as the only two players in Major League Baseball this season who have hit 25 home runs and have stolen 25 bases. It goes without saying, that is some elite company to keep at this current stage of the campaign based on how Crow-Armstrong continues to impress with what he does on a daily basis.

It's also the first time in Abrams' career that he has gotten into the 25-25 club in a singular season. The 29 longballs he's hit this year is a career-high, as his previous best was the 20 that he hit in 2024. And with a little over a month to go before the season comes to an end, there's a chance that Abrams gets into the infamous 30-30 club.

While the 25-year-old has come to be known for what he does at the plate, one of the most consistent aspects of his game has been what he does on the basepaths. And after recording his 25th steal of the season, Abrams joined another notable set of names.

CJ Abrams One of Four Players With 25-Plus Steals Each Season Since 2023

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abrams is now the fourth player to have 25 or more steals in every season since 2023. He joins Bobby Witt Jr., Jose Ramirez and Jose Caballero in that club, which makes Abrams one of the most consistent base stealers in the majors.

His career-best number is the 47 that he stole back in 2023. Then, for two straight seasons after that, he was able to nab 31 bags. Breaking his career-high in steals doesn't seem to be feasible at this point, but reaching the 30 steals marker should be achievable based on his past history.

Abrams continues to impress in his major league career. And with the 30-30 club firmly in his sights, he has a chance to put a significant exclamation point on the season he's had in 2026.