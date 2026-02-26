3 Takeaways From Nationals Blowout Spring Training Loss Against Yankees

The Washington Nationals entered Wednesday's action against the New York Yankees with an undefeated record after winning four games and tying another. But this contest was a reminder of just how sobering the sport of baseball can be.

Simply put, the Nationals were horrible. They were blown out 7-0 in a game where they were down from their first pitch of the night in the bottom of the first inning. Mistakes were the main cause of that. And based on what manager Blake Butera has stressed during camp and the early part of spring training, that is not going to sit well with a coaching staff that has emphasized accountability.

Of course, spring games should be taken with a grain of salt. But there were some noticeable things that stood out on Wednesday that should be highlighted.

Mistakes, Mistakes, Mistakes

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Perhaps the main one is the three errors that were committed. In the bottom of the second inning, pitcher Andrew Alvarez had a throwing error to first base that put runners on second and third. A wild pitch later -- which really could have been credited as a past ball on Keibert Ruiz -- and Washington trailed 2-0.

Then, in what should have been an inning-ending situation in the bottom of the fourth frame, Dylan Crews dropped a ball that allowed two runs to score. That was followed up by another throwing error by pitcher Clayton Beeter in the bottom of the fifth, as he airmailed his first baseman.

Beyond that, there were other little things that haunted the Nationals throughout this contest, as it was clear they were not buttoned up for this one on Wednesday. Again, as teams return to the field and start playing every day, things happen. But this was not a sharp showing.

Dylan Crews Had Another Poor Game

Dylan Crews of the Washington Nationals | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The error by Crews was already mentioned, and it was certainly not a good look. However, it's the performance at the plate that is starting to get some in the fanbase worried about what is going on with the former superstar prospect.

So far this spring, he has failed to get a hit. In seven plate appearances, he's drawn one walk and has struck out three times, including two on Wednesday where he was largely uncompetitive. In the top of the first, he was fooled on a changeup down and away before swinging through a slider. Then, in the top of the fourth, he swung through another slider for a K in an at-bat where he looked overmatched.

This is about the worst possible start Crews and Washington could have imagined after there was real optimism he would take a step forward with the bat in his hand this year.

One-Hit Performance

Christian Franklin of the Washington Nationals | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Crews was far from the only one who struggled at the plate, though. As a team, the Nationals only were able to muster up one hit against the Yankees on the night. They were struck out 12 times and drew zero walks, which is hard to believe this early in the spring campaign.

From the jump, it felt like Washington did not come to play. And that was certainly the case with their offense throughout the night. Thankfully, they'll be back in action on Thursday in a road game against the Philadelphia Phillies with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET.