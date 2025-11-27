All-Star Slugger Named Ideal Fit for Nationals in Free Agency

The Washington Nationals haven't made any moves of note so far this offseason.

In fact, the most notable thing they have done is tender contracts to all seven of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of the deadline, which caught plenty of people by surprise considering they expected new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni to try and put his stamp on the franchise immediately.

Perhaps that's a sign that this winter is going to be a dormant one. Instead of him coming in and shaking things up, he and his front office are content to sit back and evaluate what the Nationals have on their roster and throughout their organization.

But if Washington does want to upgrade their big league roster ahead of the upcoming campaign, then it's clear first base should be a priority. With that in mind, Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required) named Ryan O'Hearn as an ideal fit for the Nationals.

Ryan O'Hearn Would Be Major Upgrade for Nationals

First base has been an issue for Washington. That prompted them to acquire Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers last offseason in a move they thought would solidify that position for at least the next two years. But he struggled and the Nationals moved on, cutting him in-season.

Now, Washington faces the same exact glaring hole this winter. And unless they are ready to spend at the top of the market, then they'll be looking for stopgap solutions as they wait for one of their top prospects to emerge as a potential building block at first base.

O'Hearn would be a great option if the Nationals go down the stopgap route. He was sensational in 2025 during the first half of the year to earn his first All-Star selection. While he cooled down a bit following the trade deadline when he was dealt from the Baltimore Orioles to the San Diego Padres, he still put up great numbers with a season-long slash line of .281/.366/.437 to go along with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn and the "O" stands for Obliterates Baseballs. pic.twitter.com/BCw560USaR — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 21, 2025

"... Paul Toboni was hired as president of baseball operations to resurrect the Nationals, not play a re-run. So the team might aim for a cheaper alternative. O'Hearn slumped after joining the Padres at the trade deadline, but still posted an .803 OPS with 17 home runs," wrote McCullough.

This past season, Washington's first basemen produced a combined wRC+ of 94, a figure that was six points below the league average of 100. That was good for No. 23 in the majors, which is the latest example of the team not getting enough out of that position offensively.

Meanwhile, O'Hearn has been a steady producer the last couple of years. He has posted a number above 100 each of the past three seasons, including this year when his figure was 127.

The 32-year-old veteran hasn't been known to be an above-average defender in his career. But he produced his best defensive season in 2025 with six outs above average and four defensive runs saved.

O'Hearn's market value, according to Spotrac, is two years and $23 million. If the Nationals can sign him to that type of contract this winter, that would be a major addition to their lineup and clubhouse.

