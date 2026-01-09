Difference Between Nationals', Cade Cavalli's Arbitration Filings Is Smallest in MLB

The arbitration deadline that took place on Jan. 8 brought little drama for the Washington Nationals.

After already agreeing to one-year deals with backup catcher Riley Adams and right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray to avoid arbitration following the team tendering contracts to all seven eligible players, the Nationals were able to work out deals with CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Jake Irvin and Luis Garcia Jr.

The only player they couldn't agree to terms with before the deadline was Cade Cavalli, the team's first-round pick of the 2020 draft who returned to the majors this past season after a long absence due to Tommy John surgery and additional setbacks.

Nationals, Cade Cavalli Are Not Far Off With Their Numbers

Bob Nightengale of USA Today put out the filing numbers between the two sides. Washington would like to pay Cavalli $825,000 while the right-hander is searching for a $900,000 salary.

The $75,000 discrepancy is not a huge difference between the two sides, and it's actually the smallest gap across Major League Baseball out of the 18 players who did not come to terms with their teams before the deadline.

Many will point to this being a bad look for the Nationals, who have started to earn the reputation in recent years for being cheap. And the fact they are haggling over $75,000 with a starting pitcher who is expected to play a major role for them in 2026 doesn't do anything to help that perception.

However, it should be pointed out that Washington isn't completely baseless in their desire to pay Cavalli the figure they filed instead of meeting his asking price.

For one, he's only pitched 53 innings in his major league career. Players with that little experience rarely hit arbitration, so paying him closer to the minimum is something the Nationals believe should happen for the upcoming season, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post. The insider also pointed out that Cavalli has been earning a minimum big league salary while he's been injured, which could be something Washington references if this goes to a hearing.

What's Next in This Saga?

Prior to the two sides presenting their arguments in front of a three-person panel to decide on Cavalli's 2026 salary, both he and the team can continue to work on something despite not agreeing to a deal ahead of the deadline.

Because the gap between what they are both looking for is so slim, there's a good chance something could get worked out before it heads to a hearing. If that's the case, then this will be in the rearview mirror and both parties can focus on the upcoming season.

However, if the Nationals are steadfast in their belief that they should be paying Cavalli closer to the minimum, then they will take this all the way to a hearing where there's a good chance they could win the argument and pay their former first-round pick the figure they submitted.

Is that worth potentially souring a relationship with someone who is expected to play a big role for them going forward? And is nickeling and diming someone like Cavalli worth the poor optics that would come from this if Washington does go down that route?

That will be determined in the coming days and weeks ahead since the hearings don't usually take place until the end of February or early March. So this situation will be something to keep an eye on.

