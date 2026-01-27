Former MLB Exec Says Nationals Could Still Pull Off Blockbuster Before Opening Day

Following the trade of MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers, everyone is keeping an eye on what the Washington Nationals might do before the upcoming season gets underway.

The San Francisco Giants tried to make an immediate play for CJ Abrams in the aftermath of the Gore deal. But the Nationals and Giants couldn't agree on a package that would send the star shortstop out west, so he remains in the nation's capital.

However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes there's still a chance Abrams could end up on a different team before Opening Day, as he listed the 25-year-old as one of the "seven big names who could be traded" before that date arrives.

What Nationals Might Look for in CJ Abrams Return Package

"However, unlike in the Gore trade, if they deal Abrams, they will need either major-league ready players back or prospects in the upper-levels who are close to the show. ... If the Nationals can deal Abrams for a package of three-to-five good prospects, that's probably their best play to further their rebuild at this point," the former MLB executive wrote.

While Bowden might believe that's the best course of action for Washington, there's a chance Paul Toboni and his front office still try to get back as much young talent as possible to boost their farm system even further.

This pipeline has already taken a major leap forward following the Gore trade, going from one of the lesser ones across baseball to one that many evaluators now believe could be one of the best in the sport. Using Abrams to boost things even further could be a strategy they take even if conventional wisdom would suggest getting more ready-made players at this point.

Will Nationals Actually Trade CJ Abrams This Offseason?

For those fans who don't want to see Abrams moved before Opening Day, the fact the offer from the Giants was turned down was a good sign. That means Toboni isn't just accepting any deal out there; he is looking for the right one.

Something could come along that piques the Nationals' interest enough to where they feel like they have to move their star shortstop. But it's pretty clear after that piece of news got out that it's going to take a substantial offer to get them to bite.

Still, like with the Gore situation, this will now be something to monitor until Opening Day officially arrives. However, it feels like Abrams is going to be manning shortstop for Washington during their first game of the 2026 season.

