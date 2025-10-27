Gold Glove Infielder Named Fit for Nationals if He Hits Open Market
Something the Washington Nationals need to improve during the 2026 season is their infield defense.
They were one of the worst teams across Major League Baseball when it came to outs above average and fielding run value, which did not help their already-poor and limited pitching staff. Much of their issues came from the middle infield duo of CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr., who both were well below average in defensive metrics.
The Nationals already seem to be contemplating moving Garcia away from second base over to first, but based on the issues Abrams has had throughout his career at shortstop, there is some thought they might need to change his position, as well.
Who would replace the rising star at short isn't clear, but one option who could be come available this offseason would make a ton of sense.
Ha-Seong Kim Named Fit for Nationals
In the latest piece put together by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), the former MLB executive highlighted his top 50 free agents and gave projections on what types of contracts he believes they'll all get this winter.
Ha-Seong Kim technically isn't a free agent since he could opt into his $16 million player option with the Atlanta Braves for the 2026 season, but if he instead looks for more of a long-term commitment, then Bowden believes Washington is one of his best fits.
On paper, that makes sense. Kim won a Gold Glove Award in 2023 with the San Diego Padres as a utility man. He has been worth plus-eight outs above average in his career at second base and shortstop and has 22 defensive runs saved across 2,913 innings.
However, the bat is not elite. For his career, he owns a slash line of .242/.324/.377 with an OPS+ that's three points below the league average of 100. While he's shown some pop with double-digit home runs hit from 2022-24, with him peaking at 17 in 2023, his numbers plummeted this year after getting offseason shoulder surgery.
It's not clear if the Nationals are interested in pursuing Kim or someone like him this winter. The new regime could try and work with Abrams to see how he does in the 2026 season before moving him out of the shortstop position. But if Washington is eyeing Kim, it doesn't seem like he's going to become available based on the reporting from Bowden.
"The Braves were hoping he wouldn't exercise his $16 million player option for 2026, but according to media reports he's expected to do that," the insider stated.
If that is indeed the case, then Washington will have to turn their attention elsewhere if they want to bolster their infield defense with an outside addition.