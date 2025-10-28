High-End Closer Listed as Free Agency Fit for Nationals
Improving the bullpen should be priority No. 1 for the Washington Nationals this offseason.
Whether it's by pulling off savvy trades, promoting some younger arms or going after notable free agents who are set to hit the open market, new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni has to address what was the worst relief staff in baseball this past campaign.
The positive thing is that some pieces are in place, with Jose A. Ferrer showing he can be an option at closer while Shinnosuke Ogasawara came on late during the year after he was moved into the bullpen. But to overhaul a unit that needs a makeover, some new faces should be brought in.
Emilio Pagan Named Fit for Nationals
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) highlighted his top 50 free agents this winter and projected what types of contracts they will all receive. He believes Emilio Pagan, the reliever of the Cincinnati Reds, is going to get a two-year, $22 million deal and listed Washington as a clear fit.
"He was much better on the road (1.88 ERA) than at home (3.60 ERA), notable since he pitched in a home ballpark that favors hitters. He's indicated he'd like to return to Cincinnati but should field interest from around the league," the insider wrote.
It's clear why the Nationals would be seen as a fit for the right-hander considering how poorly their bullpen arms performed in 2025 and how well Pagan pitched. Across 70 total appearances, he posted a 2.88 ERA and ERA+ of 159 while striking out 81 batters in 68 2/3 innings.
On that type of deal, Pagan could come in and take over the closer role for Washington. While they would likely want to have Ferrer become the guy for them, it's not clear he can be a high-end closer based on his major struggles against right-handed pitchers.
So while they still try to work with Ferrer on getting to the point where he can become a shutdown ninth-inning guy, adding Pagan to the mix after he went 32-for-38 in save opportunities this year would be a huge boost to their staff.
There is some worry the Nationals could get burned if they bring in the veteran, though. While Pagan was incredible this season by putting up an ERA+ mark that was 59 points above the league average, he had a figure that was two points below the league average in 2024.
And when looking at how he's performed over the last few years, only during his 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Rays did he have an ERA+ that was above average, as from 2020-22, he was well below the league average with ERA figures that were north of the 4.40 mark in all three of those campaigns.
Still, Washington needs to take a swing, and for a projected figure of $22 million, bringing in someone like Pagan could provide the boost to their bullpen that they need.