Insider Believes Nationals Could Start Struggling Pitcher in Minors Next Year
Now that a new front office regime is in place for the Washington Nationals, all things are on the table when it comes to getting this team to the next level.
What the timeline is for that isn't exactly clear since Paul Toboni could decide to further tear things down in this rebuilding process, but there's no doubt that things will look a bit different on Opening Day next year.
One of the areas of this roster that will be under the microscope is the starting rotation. After entering the 2025 campaign believing the unit could be at least OK since they had a 4.40 ERA as a staff the year prior, things completely fell off the rails this past season.
Multiple players took steps back, and injuries piled up that prevented the Nationals from fielding a unit that could compete against major league lineups on a regular basis. Because of that, everything will get analyzed this winter before the team heads into spring training.
Nationals Could Have Mitchell Parker Start 2026 in the Minors
Someone who could find himself out of a rotation spot next year is Mitchell Parker. The left-hander had a brutal year with a 5.68 ERA that was the second-worst mark across the majors behind only his teammate Jake Irvin. And due to his lack of overall strikeout stuff, a permanent role in the bullpen is not imminent since it's not clear if he can be an effective relief arm with the profile he has.
That's why Mark Zuckerman of MASN believes there's a real chance Washington begins Parker in the minors to start the 2026 season if he doesn't show massive improvement throughout the spring.
"So it may be starter or bust for him, with real pressure next spring to prove he should make the team or risk being sent to the minors for the first time since April 2024," he wrote.
In 2024, Parker at least showed he was a viable rotation option. He finished with a 4.29 ERA and ERA+ that was five points below the league average of 100 across 29 starts. He also rung up 133 batters in 151 innings pitched, good for a K rate that was at 20.6%.
But after just one offseason where teams got to prepare for his approach and pitching style, his numbers dipped to the 5.68 ERA mark that had his ERA+ at a staggering 28 points below the league average. He also only struck out 103 batters in 164 2/3 innings, which put his K rate at 14.2%.
Parker likely will never become a high strikeout guy in his career, but he has to find a way to be more effective when facing big league hitters. He'll have the spring to prove he can do exactly that. But if he can't, then he could find himself starting out the year in Triple-A.