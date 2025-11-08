Insider Believes Nationals Front Office Will Be Heavily Involved in Day-to-Day Action
Paul Toboni is the new president of baseball operations for the Washington Nationals and Blake Butera has been tabbed as the manager of this team going forward.
The partnership seems appropriate on paper. Both are in their mid- and early-30s (Toboni 35 and Butera 33) and both are now the youngest people in Major League Baseball to hold their positions entering 2026.
These hirings were a clear statement about the direction of this franchise, and it should provide some optimism for Nationals fans when it comes to getting out of this prolonged rebuild. But what things are going to look like in the immediate is anyone's guess.
However, Mark Zuckerman of MASN believes the newly-constructed front office is going to be heavily involved in day-to-day actions for Washington next season, which could mean they are impacting even the minutiae of lineup cards.
"Toboni was careful not to come right out and say he and his front office staffers will be writing out lineup cards. He's saying he's going to let his manager manage. But it's not hard to read between the lines and see perhaps a different approach than we've seen around these parts before," wrote Zuckerman.
Nationals Set to Operate Much Differently Than They Have Before
While Mike Rizzo had success during his time in D.C., it's no secret they started lagging behind when it came to updated technology, analytics and other modern aspects of the game. He also let his managers manage, although he would make sure his opinions were heard.
But the whole idea of hiring Toboni was to shake things up when it came to this baseball operations department. So perhaps the heavy involvement by the front office when it comes to day-to-day things shouldn't be a surprise. After all, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are two notable franchises that operate in that fashion.
It also helps that Toboni is coming from the Boston Red Sox and Butera from the Tampa Bay Rays, two forward-thinking organizations that have been at the forefront of analytical developments over the years. However, there is also a risk that comes with too much meddling from upstairs.
Going strictly on data instead of watching what's going on and making decisions based on human action is the other end of the spectrum that can produce imperfect results. It also likely cost the Rays a World Series championship in 2020 when manager Kevin Cash went to his bullpen too early.
Finding the perfect marriage between the two -- like the Dodgers seem to have -- should be something Toboni and Butera work towards. But that will come later when both get more experience under their belts.
In the meantime, things will be run differently in Washington going forward, and that includes having a front office that will likely be involved in plenty of day-to-day action.